A-bomb survivors' children sue gov't for disqualifying them from aid

HIROSHIMA —

Children of Hiroshima atomic-bomb survivors sued the central government on Friday, claiming it has denied them their constitutional right to pursue happiness by failing to provide them with financial support.

In what the plaintiffs say is Japan’s first lawsuit over the radiation impact on survivors’ children, they are seeking a change to the financial aid program so that so-called second-generation hibakusha can also be covered under the Atomic Bomb Survivors’ Assistance Law.

Arguing that their parents’ exposure to radiation from the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima has affected their own health, the plaintiffs, 22 second-generation hibakusha, are demanding that the government pay them 100,000 yen each in compensation.

The government currently provides qualified survivors with various forms of financial assistance and covers the full cost of their medical expenses. Such aid does not extend to their children.

The plaintiffs claim that although the government rejects the hereditary effects of the atomic bombing on the children of survivors, the possibility of such effects cannot be ruled out as some studies do recognize them.

They also claim that the government has a responsibility to qualify them for support as they are living under constant fear that they may someday develop a radiation-linked disease.

“It is a historic first step,” Noboru Sakiyama, who heads a national association of second-generation hibakusha groups, said in a press conference after filing the lawsuit.

“Through the trial we will seek support for second-generation hibakusha,” he said.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry has declined to comment, saying it has not seen the complaint yet.

A similar lawsuit is expected to be filed on Monday by the children of those who survived the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

