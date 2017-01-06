Academic societies propose defining elderly as those aged 75 or older

TOKYO —

Academic societies in Japan on Thursday proposed defining “elderly” people as those aged 75 or older, rather than 65 or above as at present, reflecting the fact that many senior citizens remain physically and mentally vibrant.

The Japan Gerontological Society and the Japan Geriatrics Society suggested calling people aged 90 and above “super-elderly,” while proposing that “semi-elderly” be applied to people aged between 65 and 74.

Redefining people aged 65 to 74 as capable of leading active social lives and supporting society would create a vibrant aging society, the societies said.

The proposal is likely to influence debate on Japan’s social security and employment systems that are based on the premise that people aged 65 or older require support.

“We would like the proposal to change public awareness of elderly people and provide an opportunity to promote their participation in society,” said Yasuyoshi Ouchi, the president of Toranomon Hospital who compiled the proposal.

After analyzing various health-related data for senior citizens, the gerontological society found that the average physical and mental abilities of old people in the same age group have been improving every year.

The data found that older people are increasingly retaining their teeth, while the proportion certified as requiring long-term care has been declining.

According to the gerontological society, most people aged between 65 and 74 can still actively engage in social activities and creating an environment in which senior citizens can work and participate in volunteer activities is important amid the nation’s rapidly graying population.

The proposal also took into account a Cabinet Office survey showing a majority of respondents expressing a negative view about defining people aged 65 or older as elderly.

In the survey, the largest number of respondents said men should be defined as elderly when they are 70 or older, while women should be when they are 75 or older.

