Activity logs of Japanese peacekeepers in South Sudan discarded

TOKYO —

Daily activity logs compiled by Japanese troops deployed to South Sudan as U.N. peacekeepers have been discarded, Defense Ministry officials said, likely making it hard to examine some of their activities, including those around the time of a large-scale clash in the fledgling nation in July.

The logs, compiled by members of the Ground Self-Defense Force in South Sudan, were discarded entirely, including in digital form, because they “ended their useful purpose,” an official of the ministry’s Joint Staff said, adding that information in the logs has been relayed to superiors.

The news comes amid concerns that the security situation in the African country has so deteriorated that it is no longer meeting the conditions set by the Japanese government for participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

Internal ministry rules stipulate that records related to U.N. peacekeeping operations must be stored for three years, but those which “arise on an unscheduled basis and end their purposes within a short period time” can be discarded, a senior ministry official said.

The official of the Joint Staff said information in the discarded daily activity logs has been reflected in documents compiled for newly arriving troops to some extent.

Japan began sending members of the Self-Defense Forces to South Sudan in November 2011. The GSDF civil engineering corps has been deployed in the capital Juba since January 2012. Today its 11th batch is in the country with an additional task of protecting peacekeepers and U.N. staff even if they themselves are not directly targeted.

In July this year, more than 270 people died in a large-scale clash between government forces and rebels in Juba. Gunfire was also reported around the GSDF camp there.

These developments have prompted some observers and opposition lawmakers to express doubt about the existence of a cease-fire agreement among all parties to an armed conflict, one of five conditions for Japanese participation in U.N. peacekeeping missions.

