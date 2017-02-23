Amnesty report urges Japan to improve treatment of minorities

LONDON —

The Japanese government needs to do more to protect the rights of minorities, Amnesty International said Wednesday in its annual report for 2016.

The London-based rights group highlighted concerns over the treatment of religious and ethnic minorities living in Japan as well as the fate of refugees.

Japan enacted a law last year to deter hate speech, but Amnesty noted the measure is questioned by critics for lacking a clear definition of discriminatory language and behavior.

The report said the legislation prescribes no punishment for using such language or engaging in such behavior.

The report also highlighted the fact that Japan accepts only a small number of asylum applicants.

Japan recognized 28 people as refugees in 2016, up one from a year earlier, out of 10,901 asylum seekers, according to the Japanese Justice Ministry’s preliminary report.

The group also criticized the Japanese Supreme Court’s decision in May in connection with a case against the Tokyo police over their mass surveillance of Muslim residents in Japan.

Data leaks in 2010 revealed police had compiled thousands of detailed profiles on Muslims which included records of their movements and financial details.

The top court upheld a lower court order for the Tokyo government to pay compensation to a group of Muslim residents but dismissed their claim that the data collection was illegal.

On a more positive note, Amnesty welcomed the growing recognition by local governments in Japan of same-sex partnerships, which ensures same-sex couples similar treatment and entitlement to local services as married couples.

In a statement sent to Kyodo News, Hiroka Shoji, Amnesty’s East Asia researcher, said, “The Japanese government has been guilty of a dehumanizing ‘us versus them’ politics, using fear and division to pushback against human rights.”

“This can be seen in the shamefully low number of people granted refugee status and the blanket surveillance of Muslims. While parliament passed the first anti-hate speech law, it is too narrow in scope and set no penalties.”

“Amnesty International urges the government to end the scapegoating and to live up to its human rights commitments.”

The report of more than 400 pages describes human rights conditions in 159 countries and territories.

Salil Shetty, Amnesty’s secretary general, warned U.S. President Donald Trump could “significantly undermine multilateral cooperation and usher in a new era of greater instability and mutual suspicion.”

He described Trump’s election campaign as “poisonous” and containing policies “which would be profoundly inimical to human rights.”

“Across the world, leaders and politicians wagered their future power on narratives of fear and disunity, pinning blame on the ‘other’ for the real or manufactured grievances of the electorate,” Shetty said.

