Another ex-education ministry official landed university job

TOKYO —

A retired senior official of Japan’s education ministry landed a job at Tokyo’s Keio University through the same man who played a key role in the recent post-retirement job placement scandal rocking the ministry, a university official says.

Another case of the so-called “amakudari” practice, in which bureaucrats land cushy jobs in the sectors they used to supervise, indicates the possibility that more universities could be involved in job placements orchestrated by the ministry for its retiring officials.

The matter first came to light through a case in which the ministry helped a retiring senior official land a teaching job at Tokyo’s Waseda University. In both cases, a former bureaucrat who used to work at the ministry’s human resources division played the role of an intermediary.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is planning to investigate whether its officials acted illegally under a law banning amakudari, such as submitting data on the former senior official to the university.

According to Keio University and Cabinet Office officials, the former ministry official served as director of a division responsible for subsidies to private universities before leaving the ministry last March and being hired by Keio University in June. Keio is a highly rated private university.

The former official assumed a department head-level position at the university and is now involved in administrative affairs there, the officials said.

A representative of Keio University said he was hired through prescribed hiring procedures, and that the university was not forced to hire him.

The university also admitted to receiving information on the official from Kazuo Shimanuki, the 67-year-old former ministry official who acted as an intermediary between the ministry and the universities.

The Cabinet Office’s Re-employment Surveillance Commission has determined there were illegal actions in 10 cases including the one that involved Waseda University. Keio University’s case has not been reported previously.

After the scandal broke, the ministry’s top bureaucrat quit the ministry to take responsibility for it, with other senior officials reprimanded.

Under the national civil service law, government officials are banned from facilitating post-retirement jobs for other personnel and from job hunting while still working in government.

The scandal has highlighted the entrenched practice of amakudari, considered a potential vehicle for corruption, within the central government despite a legal reform enacted in 2007.

© KYODO