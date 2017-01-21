Winter Games bosses look to remove APA books, porn from TV in its hotel rooms

TOKYO —
Japanese organizers of next month’s Asian Winter Games plan to create a “comfortable atmosphere” for visiting athletes by removing inflammatory war literature from hotel rooms—and unplugging adult movie channels.
One of Japan’s largest hotel chains sparked an angry backlash from China this week after placing the book in guest rooms which claimed the infamous 1937 Nanjing Massacre committed by Japanese troops was a “fabrication.”
Toshio Motoya, chief executive of the Tokyo-based APA hotel group that will welcome athletes from over 30 countries in Sapporo, wrote the book under a pen name, disputing Chinese claims that 300,000 people died in a six-week killing spree by the Japanese military.
Sapporo organizers indicated they may call for the book’s removal, along with material of a racier nature in the form of porn films viewable with pre-paid cards sold in the hotel.
“We will talk with APA hotels and if we feel the athletes don’t like it then of course we will remove it,” accommodation officer Yasushi Suzuki told AFP on Friday.
“The Games organizing committee wants athletes to feel comfortable and have appealed to the hotel to support our position to avoid any fuss.”
Adult movies could also be canned, he said, if they were deemed to offend visiting delegations.
“We have to think about whether there could be a problem with movies on religious grounds or what impact they could have culturally,” Suzuki added.
“If we think it would be uncomfortable we will ask for them not to be broadcast.”
Halal food will be among other culturally sensitive issues to be discussed before the week-long Asian Winter Games begin on Feb 19, organisers said.
The APA group insisted earlier this week it would not remove the controversial book, placed in its rooms across Japan, despite a fierce response from social media users and a stinging official rebuke from the Chinese government and state-run media.
The hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
5
Dan Lewis
Surely they're mature enough to simply not watch.
Anyway, the people going to be offended are the ones who WANT to watch porn, but get all that mosaic instead...
3
thepersoniamnow
Hey now... Nobody likes a right wing nut. Everyone likes a little porn Why are they being mentioned together? I'm millenially offended!
3
kurisupisu
APA is going to rely on the declining Japanese population to make money? That book will be soon be a memory or APA will be in the trash!
2
powderb
As soon as the games are over, however, the book goes right back on the nightstand.
It's amazing how much action in Japan is simply a reaction due to outside opinion.
(Please do leave the porn alone. It's not as if Japan + Porn = Surprise)
0
Moonraker
Now the story is global I think APA will be doing a big, fat backtrack on their propaganda drive.
6
smithinjapan
Enough of this asking APA to do it; tell them either the books go, or ALL the athletes stay elsewhere. To do otherwise means the organizers here are merely trying to limit backlash while they still may support the material and the attitude of Motoya likeminded fools -- a man, I might add, who is so 'confident' in his views he had to hide behind a pen name!
I've already written on Travel Advisor about the hotels, and hope people will stay away until the war-related material is removed. A lot of the people who saw and shared my links on Facebook were shocked and appaled.
1
kwatt
It seems that Olympic orgarnizers soon better find another hotels instead of APA as there are some hotels but not big ones there. Some althlets probably would not stay in APA even if they were removed.
7
borscht
Removing the book only hides the true feelings of APA hotels. Leave the books in the rooms so that the world will know APA's true feelings about China and Japan's mutual history. Once the atheletes discover APA's true feelings, maybe they will tell their social media friends and APA will find themselves losing customers and money.
Also, why stay at a cheap hotel if there isn't porn on the telly?
1
KnowBetter
To be fair, if that denier's book offends you that much, just think how people of certain religions or lack thereof must feel when they find those religious books in their room. You might not see the connection but maybe it's because you are not aware of it or have never given it much thought. Maybe you should also be upset by that. By the very fact that you would NEVER have one of those religious books in your home but are now forced to sleep in the same room with it.
I'm personally secure enough in my beliefs that having a hate book or whatever religious book maybe there, that I am not going to be forced by some dark energy to read it and then tow the company line but that's just me. Are you afraid of a book jumping out at you and taking control of your mind? I'd just ignore it and stop giving them free publicity.
Just food for thought.
4
SenseNotSoCommon
Grow up, bureaucrats.
If the athletes have data roaming (or rooms have WiFi) pixellated pay-per-view is a non-issue.
0
theFu
Stop worrying about being offensive. Travelers know to expect different things in different countries. I look forward to it.
1
PTownsend
Taking a page from Russia's Potemkin Village, or their Sochi Olympics accommodations, perhaps Mao's version?
-2
Strangerland
In the age of smartphones, we all have porn in our pockets.
0
inkochi
Making assumptions about what people want or do not want is one basis of the local omotenashi idea of service.
'Local' is one thing, but beyond local, the idea of 'You cannot please everybody at once' kicks in.
The boss of APA must have been off his head - I feel sorry for the staff who had to deal with anybody complaining about stupid ideological interpretations of historical fact or non-fact. Obviously their boss wouldn't front up there.
Good luck in Tokyo 2020
-3
Patricia Yarrow
No, not "everyone" likes porn, which viciously denigrates women...and the men too. Yuck.
0
smithinjapan
KnowBetter: "just think how people of certain religions or lack thereof must feel when they find those religious books in their room."
Not at all the same thing. The Bible (and I'm not Christian) or whatever is not there to deny history or promote hate, but for people of those faiths to find comfort if they wish to. Do you think APA put these books in their rooms for anything other than to push their views on others? They are not books about faith, they are personal opinion that denies facts. Tell us, if in your mind they are the same, who are the books meant for -- because simply by reading a lot of right-wing reaction to this news it seems pretty clear the books were designed solely to incite anger and drive away, in the words of one poster, "Korean and Chinese vermin".
" You might not see the connection but maybe it's because you are not aware of it or have never given it much thought."
You don't need to give it thought -- it is a red herring.
0
Disillusioned
During last week's fiasco the APA boss already made it clear he will not remove the books. I doubt if we will hear any more about this.
2
ThePBot
How is ppv porn potentially offensive? If they see porn on the tv, that means they bought the prepaid card to watch it......Are the organizers afraid of a potential embarrassing situation where someone walks in on a delegate watching porn and.....god know what else? Besides, we all know athletes during international sporting events have a lot of sex with each other. They might need a mood setter lol. That book, however, is just bad.
0
ClippetyClop
Feel free not to believe everything you read. Leave the books there. And the filth.
0
goldorak
I find in-room porn very old school/kitsch, cheap and rather amusing I have to say! Would be curious to know how much $ hotels still make from it? Perso removing porn from all rooms would be my first 'executive' decision if i were the owner of a hotel, unless I own a vintage/80s hotel branch (obviously). Don't want my hotel to be known as " the one that still has cheap in-room porn" on hotelclub, tripadvisor etc. Free wifi and everyone's happy!
Most athletes will be in their 20s anyway so don't think they will bother watching pixelated J porn on TV.
3
rainyday
They should just refuse to deal with APA at all after this.
1
hachikou
I don't get this.
I think ALL international athletes should get united and choose NOT to stay at APA hotel.
As simple as that. That will send the message.
0
Speed
What?! No porn?!!
1
marcelito
We will talk with APA hotels and if we feel the athletes don’t like it then of course we will remove it,” accommodation officer Yasushi Suzuki told AFP on Friday.
Here is a novel idea - instead of organizers and APA deciding whether or not athletes like right wing propaganda in their bedside tables you could just....dunno..ask the actual athletes/ their federations. Not that hard to send out an email.
0
elephant200
That book was no less than Mein Kamf in terms of racial arrogances but I don't think the owner will taken that book away from his business, because being a right-wing nut is his profession he choose to be. You are telling him to quit being a fanatic rightist and he might practice Harahiki to end up his life.
4
sf2k
as payback APA has to stock every room with The Cove
0
Tony W.
"Anyway, the people going to be offended are the ones who WANT to watch porn, but get all that mosaic instead..."
Muzac?
0
Pukey2
I say just boycott the hotels. It's non-violent, and it's one's choice to not stay at a certain hotel. If the disgusting material is removed, it won't change the vile person's beliefs. Hope this gets a lot more international coverage.
1
wontond
Japan has THE best system to purchase in-room porn at hotels. No "accidental" purchases, or awkward moments when you check out.
2
G.MAL.O.Q
Keep the porn, keep the book. We're big boyz, we can make our own opinions and we can choose not to watch.
The book "the rape of Nanjing" is just...bad. The research material is questionable, the writing is sensionalist, it is NOT to be taken as a historical account, saying so is just either intellectual malpractice or coming from people who have not read the book (99% of commenters in here...) or have enjoyed the gore fest it is trying to be.
Also listening to China's state propaganda doesn't make any sense. The Commies were hiding in caves while the Kuomintang was doing all the heavy fighting. They had absolutely no idea of what happened then, and since both parties have essentially seceded, they don't have a clue still.
The Japanese people are just sick and tired of having to hear about Nanjing or comfort women every other day. They've apologized, compensated countries and people and most importantly lived in peace for 70 years.
It's time to move on.
0
bones
How are athletes supposed to WARM UP and TRAIN if there is no porn in their rooms??
