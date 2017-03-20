B-25 bombers to fly over Ohio to honor historic air raid on Japan

DAYTON, Ohio —

Seventeen World War II B-25 bombers will fly over the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Ohio next month to mark the 75th anniversary of an air raid by the United States on Japan.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2nJFOTg ) the bombers are scheduled to rumble over the Dayton area on April 18.

On that date 75 years ago, 80 airmen, known as the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, took off from the deck of the USS Hornet to launch a critical strike on Tokyo.

The sole remaining member of that squadron, 101-year-old Lt. Col. Richard Cole, plans to mark the anniversary during a ceremony at the Ohio museum.

Organizers say two B-1B Lancer bombers from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota will end the flyover.

