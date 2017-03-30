Beppu to open 'spamusement park' combining bathing and rides

National

OITA —

A Japanese city hosting one of the world’s largest hot-spring resorts will open an amusement park this summer with a hot-tub merry-go-round and many other rides featuring immersion in its thermal water.

Beppu Mayor Yasuhiro Nagano pledged to open a “spamusement park” in a Youtube video uploaded last November if the video got more than 1 million views. It surpassed 3.2 million views as of Wednesday.

The footage shows men and women of all ages wrapped in towels having fun at the prospective park.

The city in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is crowdfunding to set up special rides using hot-spring water at an existing amusement park for a limited period and has already garnered 20 million yen ($180,000), enough to get the plan up and running.

“A considerable number of people have supported our project. I hope we can gain even more support so we can materialize more attractions at the park to entertain citizens and tourists,” the mayor said at a press conference Tuesday.

2 Comments

  • 1

    nandakandamanda

    I am guessing they have not spotted the word 'spam' in there...

  • 0

    Atari

    How will hygiene go?

