Boy killed by train in apparent suicide

SAITAMA —

A 17-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in an apparent suicide in Kitamoto, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:42 p.m. Fuji TV reported that the train driver told police he saw the boy standing on the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Police said the boy climbed over a one-meter fence to get onto the tracks.

