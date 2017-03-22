Canadian man dies in snowboarding accident in Nagano

NAGANO —
A 43-year-old Canadian businessman died in a snowboarding accident at Nozawa Onsen in Nagano Prefecture, on Monday.
According to local authorities, Enrique Velez was snowboarding on a slope in the back country when he hit a tree at around 10 a.m. on Monday after having left the resort at 9 a.m. Local police said he suffered severe chest injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead two hours later.
Velez, who lived in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward, worked for Japan Creative Enterprise. He had been in Japan since 2003 and was a prominent member of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Japan.
He leaves a wife and daughter.
Japan Today
Order by Time Order by Popularity
3 Comments
Login to comment
0
Yubaru
Ouch....the immovable object vs the unstoppable force, something had to give and sadly this guy died.
Condolences to his wife and daughter, I hope that can find some small solace in knowing that he died doing something he loved.
When I was a kid, playing American football with my friends in a park, I went out for a pass, looked over my shoulder while running down the field, at a local park, and ran smack into a tree. I was lucky, mild concussion, broken shoulder bone, and other assorted injuries. I was in the hospital for about a week recovering.
Whenever I read stories like these, of people who run into trees, I hear the giggles and smirks, maybe somewhat deserved, but dying because of it, is never deserved.
I wish them peace.
0
randomnator
RIP Enrique. Condolences to his loved ones and associates.
0
Dango bong
I was just skiing at Hakuba in Nagano last week. These courses do not have trees on them, and by the word "back country" I imagine they mean he was off the marked course.
I saw many people snowboarding on the side trails outside the caution markers where the trees are. This happens sometimes.
Back to top