Canadian man dies in snowboarding accident in Nagano

NAGANO —

A 43-year-old Canadian businessman died in a snowboarding accident at Nozawa Onsen in Nagano Prefecture, on Monday.

According to local authorities, Enrique Velez was snowboarding on a slope in the back country when he hit a tree at around 10 a.m. on Monday after having left the resort at 9 a.m. Local police said he suffered severe chest injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead two hours later.

Velez, who lived in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward, worked for Japan Creative Enterprise. He had been in Japan since 2003 and was a prominent member of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Japan.

He leaves a wife and daughter.

Japan Today