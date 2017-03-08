Ceremony held to mark 17th anniversary of Hibiya line subway crash

National ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Tokyo Metro officials and relatives of victims gathered at a memorial site at Meguro in Tokyo on Wednesday morning to offer prayers for the five people killed on March 8, 2000, when a train on the Hibiya subway line derailed. Sixty-four passengers were also injured.

At 9:01 a.m.—the time of the accident—the Tokyo Metro president and other executives observed a minute of silence, Fuji TV reported.

The accident occurred when the rear car of a train coming out of a tunnel derailed and hit an oncoming train on a parallel track near Naka-Meguro Station. An inspection revealed later there was a weight imbalance in the train wheels on both sides of the train that derailed.

