Cherry blossom season officially begins

TOKYO —

Cherry blossom season has officially kicked off in Tokyo, marking the beginning of spring for the Japanese.

A Japan Meteorological Agency official counted at least five flowers blooming on a monitoring tree Tuesday at Yasukuni Shrine. He made the much-awaited announcement to media and visitors taking photos of a few pale pink flowers on the still mostly bare trees.

The announcement came about five days earlier than usual. Full bloom is expected in late March or early April.

While the flowers normally first bloom in southern Japan where the climate is warmer. Tokyo is the first city this year to announce the start of the popular flower season.

3 Comments

  • 0

    Kurobune

    An iconic symbol of Japan.

  • 0

    nakanoguy01

    i love how scientific this news is. some guy from JMA spotted 5 buds blooming! and who knew the official spot was at yasukuni!

  • 0

    Disillusioned

    So, let the drunken stupas begin! Watch where you are walking! You don't want to slip in someone's platform pizza!

