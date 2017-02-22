Chiba zoo culls 57 monkeys carrying 'invasive' genes

TOKYO —
A zoo has culled 57 native snow monkeys by lethal injection after finding that they carried genes of an “invasive alien species”, officials said Tuesday.
The Takagoyama Nature Zoo in the city of Futtsu in Chiba Prefecture, housed 164 simians which it believed were all pure Japanese macaques.
But the operator and local officials discovered about one-third were crossbred with the rhesus macaque, which in Japan is designated an “invasive alien species”.
A city official told AFP on Tuesday that Japanese law bans the possession and transport of invasive species, including the crossbreeds, and that culling of them is allowed under the law.
He said the monkeys were put to death by lethal injection over about one month ending early February.
The zoo operator held a memorial service for the monkeys at a nearby Buddhist temple to appease their souls, he added.
Snow monkey-rhesus macaque crossbreeds were designated for culling when Japan’s environment law was revised in 2013.
“They have to be killed to protect the indigenous environment,” an official with the Chiba prefectural government said.
But Japan’s Environment Ministry said exceptions can be made, such as cases in which zoos apply for permission to keep them.
“There are many zoos in the country, which rear animals that became classified as invasive species after the law was created,” a ministry official said.
Though the killing of the monkeys may appear cruel, environmentalists said it is crucial not to allow any contacts between foreign and native species lest the natural balance be upset.
Junkichi Mima, spokesman for conservation group WWF Japan, said invasive species cause problems “because they get mixed in with indigenous animals and threaten the natural environment and ecosystem”.
The snow monkey, known in Japan as Nihonzaru (Japanese macaque), is brown in color with a red face, and the mountainous area near the zoo is designated as a wild habitat for them.
The zoo started feeding wild snow monkeys in 1957 and held dozens in a rough fence, the city official said.
But in the 1990s, the rhesus macaque, which originates in China and Southeast Asia, started to increase in the area. Chiba prefecture said that since 2005 it has culled wild ones in a bid to stamp them out.
The Takagoyama zoo conducted DNA testing on its snow monkeys and discovered the mixture.
“Preventing exposures to foreign animals is very important,” said Tomoko Shimura of the Nature Conservation Society of Japan.
© 2017 AFP
1
bruinfan
It's too bad they couldn't have been taken to zoos or a safari park...at least some of them.
2
Alfie Noakes
And no explanation of how or why? Since the rhesus macaques didn't enter the country illegally or overstay their visas, one can only assume they escaped from a zoo or zoos. Or maybe the good people of Chiba decided to buy them as pets, then got bored and released them into the wilds of the Boso Hanto savannah?
Either way, it's a sad end for the monkeys.
2
Reckless
hideous
they could have been neutered...
0
gogogo
Wow... just wow... I hope this trend doesn't "evolve" into humans
1
Mike L
"The zoo operator held a memorial service for the monkeys at a nearby Buddhist temple to appease their souls."
Monkeys have souls?
Or the zoo operators want to ease their guilt?
0
Burning Bush
At some point in history, every species is invasive isn't it?
What if a bird flies in from Russia's Kuril islands, are they gonna kill that too.
Oh wait, that bird might get a pass.
0
EyeOfTheCat
To kill for this reason is animal abuse. They could be sent outside Japan to any sanctuary willing to keep and care for them.
0
cleo
This makes me so angry.
The zoo authorities obviously don't.
If the zoo's monkeys were breeding freely with wild (invasive) monkeys, presumably the wild monkeys were able to get into the zoo, whose borders were not secure: the zoo must take responsibility for not keeping its monkeys safe.
If the aim is simply to stop the 'invasive' gene spreading, then as Reckless points out, they could have just neutered them. There is no excuse at all for killing animals just because they've become 'a problem'. As for protecting 'the indigenous environment' - the monkeys are (were) in a zoo; that's not indigenous.
Then the law is obviously an ass and a soulless fool.
