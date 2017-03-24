Children aged 7 most numerous among all age groups in pedestrian accidents: police

TOKYO —

Seven-year-old children are the most numerous among all age groups of pedestrians involved in accidents, police data showed Thursday.

An average of 1,564 children of that age at first or second grade in Japan were involved in pedestrian accidents every year during the five years from 2012 through 2016, according to data from the National Police Agency.

The figure is equivalent to 146.4 per 100,000.

The total was closely followed by children aged eight at 1,208 and those aged six at 1,098, according to the data released ahead of the nationwide spring traffic safety campaign beginning April 6.

“Drivers need to be extra careful when they see signs showing that there are schools nearby,” said a police official.

The annual average number of pedestrian victims over all age groups stood at 46.8 per 100,000.

Among the 29,317 elementary school pupils in all grades who were injured or killed in accidents during the five-year period, 6,001 had them on their way home from school, and 4,139 on their way to school.

Of 35,816 elementary and junior high school students involved in pedestrian accidents during the period, first graders accounted for 8,075, while 1,674 third-year junior high school pupils met with such accidents, the smallest group by age.

The period between April and July and that from October to November saw a surge in the number of accidents involving pedestrians during each year. School year starts in April in Japan, while it begins to get darker after school hours in the autumn.

The agency also said about 60% of junior and senior high school pupils injured or killed in traffic accidents during the five-year period were riding bicycles.

During the period, 35,049 of 59,313 junior high school pupils and 74,920 of 115,735 high school students met with accidents while on a bicycle.

Among those who died in such accidents, 25 were junior high school pupils and 67 were high school students, with male students accounting for two-thirds of each group.

