Comedian 'Utchan,' TV announcer Asami Miura voted most ideal bosses

National ( 2 )

Asami Miura

TOKYO —

Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, 52, from the duo Utchan Nanchan and Nippon Television (NTV) announcer Asami Miura, 29, have been voted the most ideal bosses to work for, according to a survey by Japanese insurance company Meiji Yasuda Life.

The survey asked new recruits to imagine which celebrity would be an ideal boss. The survey was conducted among male and female university graduates who are planning to enter the workforce this spring, and received responses from approximately 1,100 students. 

Regarding the reasons people chose these two celebrities, the majority cited their “approachable” and “friendly” demeanor.

Meiji Yasuda Life analyzed the findings and said in a statement: “Today’s generation of young people highly value work-life balance, and both Utchan and Miura-chan seem to embody this principle.” 

Japan Today

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 1

    TumbleDry

    Approachable and friendly in real life too?

  • -1

    gaijin playa

    she can be my boss anyday! she could sure give me a raise!

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
How the Green Tea is Made and Used in Japan

How the Green Tea is Made and Used in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Valentine's Day and White Day in Japan

Valentine's Day and White Day in Japan

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search