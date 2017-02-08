Comedian 'Utchan,' TV announcer Asami Miura voted most ideal bosses

TOKYO —

Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, 52, from the duo Utchan Nanchan and Nippon Television (NTV) announcer Asami Miura, 29, have been voted the most ideal bosses to work for, according to a survey by Japanese insurance company Meiji Yasuda Life.

The survey asked new recruits to imagine which celebrity would be an ideal boss. The survey was conducted among male and female university graduates who are planning to enter the workforce this spring, and received responses from approximately 1,100 students.

Regarding the reasons people chose these two celebrities, the majority cited their “approachable” and “friendly” demeanor.

Meiji Yasuda Life analyzed the findings and said in a statement: “Today’s generation of young people highly value work-life balance, and both Utchan and Miura-chan seem to embody this principle.”

