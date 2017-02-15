Company president apologizes for improper remark on radiation

TOKYO —
The president of major Japanese housing equipment maker Lixil Corp apologized Wednesday for making an improper remark that he gained weight due to radiation.
“I got bigger because of radiation,” Lixil President Kinya Seto said when Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto asked him about his body during a meeting to discuss what measures should be taken to prevent global warming.
Seto, who used to play basketball and be a boxer, apologized later when reporters asked about the meaning of his comment.
“It was a joke. It was an inappropriate remark,” he said. “It was an excuse for me putting on weight”.
The environment ministry is in charge of decontamination operations in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The comment came days after an education board admitted that a 13-year-old from nuclear disaster-hit Fukushima had been bullied at a school in Yokohama.
The education board said there the boy, who was evacuated from Fukushima after the nuclear disaster, had been called “germ” in reference to nuclear contamination, and that he had paid some 1.5 million yen ($13,000) to his classmates to avoid being bullied.
7 Comments
0
smithinjapan
I think we can just chalk this one up to plain old stupidity; he seemed to realise it quickly after and apologise when asked what he meant -- he was not being defensive and only apologise because of a media storm or anything. Dumb Dumb Dumb.
0
bones
And this guy is president of a major corporation!??
2
ebisen
Oh, come on! It was a joke!
2
SenseNotSoCommon
Kudos to him for cracking a joke with (and at the expense of?) the environment minister.
Nul points for the subject.
1
gogogo
Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto should apologize for bullying him about his weight in the first place.
1
Thunderbird
The education board said there the boy, who was evacuated from Fukushima after the nuclear disaster, had been called “germ” in reference to nuclear contamination, and that he had paid some 1.5 million yen ($13,000) to his classmates to avoid being bullied.
what does it have to do with the article at all??? .....some journalists think they have to add a piece of information to a story just because they have them/ or they find a slightest correlation with a totally different story.
0
M3M3M3
It seems like a bit of a storm in a teacup. It's sad when people have to apologise for having a sense of humour.
Let's also unpack the subtext of the joke. It's premised on the idea that radiation is actually dangerous and can have negative physical effects on the body (weight gain). These negative effects are exactly what most 3-11/Hiroshima survivors have been claiming all along despite official denials from government officials. So rather than mocking and denying radiation survivors, it seems to be mocking the Environment minister and giving credence to the radiation survivors' claims, albeit in joke form. Political correctness has probably gone too far.
