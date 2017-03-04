Couple in their 80s perish in Aichi house fire

National ( 1 )

AICHI —

A man and his wife died in a fire that destroyed their house in Shitara, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police and firefighters, a nearby resident saw flames coming from the wooden house of Yoshifumi Kaneda, 81, and his wife Yoshiko, also 81, at around 2 a.m. and called 119, Fuji TV reported.

It took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the blaze which destroyed the 250-meter house. The bodies of Kaneda and his wife were found in their bedroom.

Investigators are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

The house was in a rural area dotted by rice paddies.

    Kurobune

    Very near my old stomping grounds. May this couple rest in peace.

