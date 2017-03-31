Court dismisses request to halt reactor in Ehime

HIROSHIMA —

A Japanese district court Thursday dismissed a request from local residents to order the halt of a nuclear reactor, which restarted last year, at the Ikata power plant in western Japan.

The decision by the Hiroshima District Court came two days after the Osaka High Court revoked a lower court order halting two reactors at the Takahama plant in Fukui Prefecture. In that case, the high court accepted an appeal by the plant’s operator against the first injunction ever issued in Japan to stop an operating reactor.

The No. 3 reactor is one of only three of Japan’s 42 commercial reactors nationwide now operating. The two others are the Nos. 1 and 2 reactors at Kyushu Electric’s Sendai plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

In response to Thursday’s ruling, the plaintiffs plan to appeal the decision to the Hiroshima High Court, while Shikoku Electric Power Co welcomed the ruling which supported its claim that it had ensured safe operation of the reactor on the opposite side of the Seto Inland Sea from Hiroshima.

Shikoku Electric has been operating the reactor since last August.

In the ruling, Presiding Judge Shigeyuki Yoshioka said there were “no irrationalities” in stricter safety regulations introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The court said quake and tsunami estimates by Shikoku Electric were appropriately set based on the safety regulations.

The court said there is a need to prudently review the rationality of the quake estimate. But it said such highly technical matters should be examined by seismologists and officials of the Nuclear Regulation Authority, and not determined by courts.

The most contentious points in the case included whether the post-Fukushima nuclear regulations set by the regulatory body are appropriate, and whether the estimate of seismic ground motion, a key factor in a reactor’s quake-resistance design, was credible.

During the court hearings, the plaintiffs argued that Shikoku Electric underestimated the potential magnitude of an earthquake that could hit the plant, which lies above the epicenter of the anticipated Nankai Trough mega-quake.

Amid widespread concern about the safety of nuclear power in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima meltdown, four residents of Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, and the city of Hiroshima, which lies about 100 kilometers from the plant, filed a request with the Hiroshima court in March last year, seeking an order to halt the No. 3 reactor.

If the Ikata plant were to be severely damaged like the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was in 2011, nuclear substances could spread and contaminate the Seto Inland Sea, affecting Hiroshima on the other side of the sea, the plaintiffs asserted.

Supporters expressed their anger over the ruling, calling it “unjust” and saying that coming from the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima, they will “not give up” the fight.

Similar lawsuits and other injunctions seeking suspension of the No. 3 reactor at the Ikata plant have been filed with other district courts in the nearby city of Matsuyama, Yamaguchi, which lies southwest of Hiroshima, and Oita, which lies to the west of Ikata.

