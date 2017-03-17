Court finds state, TEPCO liable for negligence in Fukushima disaster

MAEBASHI —

A district court in eastern Japan recognized on Friday that the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi power plant were liable for negligence in the nuclear crisis at the plant.

The ruling, by the Maebashi District Court in Gunma Prefecture, is the first to recognize the state’s liability in lawsuits for damages filed by people who have been forced to leave after the meltdowns at the plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO), which followed a major earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

