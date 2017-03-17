Court finds state, TEPCO liable for negligence in Fukushima disaster

National ( 1 )

The No. 2 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Reuters file photo

MAEBASHI —

A district court in eastern Japan recognized on Friday that the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi power plant were liable for negligence in the nuclear crisis at the plant.

The ruling, by the Maebashi District Court in Gunma Prefecture, is the first to recognize the state’s liability in lawsuits for damages filed by people who have been forced to leave after the meltdowns at the plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO), which followed a major earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

© KYODO

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    Yubaru

    Good for supporting the people and not folding under to pressure from the government and TEPCO.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in National

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search