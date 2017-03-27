Desert island off Nagasaki available for rental

NAGASAKI —

An uninhabited island off Nagasaki Prefecture could be a dream-come-true for anyone looking for the ultimate escape, as the entire island is now available for rental by a single group—or even an individual.

Tashima, a small island off Saikai, is just a five-minute boat ride from that city.

A group can rent the whole island for a day for 150,000 yen (around $1,300), or 300,000 yen if they want to also spend the night. An official of operator Omurawan Resort said the fee per person will be “reasonable” if visitors come in a large group.

“We hope people will enjoy the nature on the island on a company trip and other occasions,” the official said.

So far there has been only one group of about 50 people renting the island under the plan Omurawan Resort introduced last year. The island resort itself attracts about 2,000 visitors a year, according to the company.

Tashima, which became uninhabited more than 35 years ago, was purchased by the company and opened in 2013 as a resort where people can enjoy fishing and explore the island nature while staying in tents.

Omurawan Resort began offering to rent out the entire island last spring, hoping to attract foreign tourists who are familiar with stays in desert islands, the operator said.

