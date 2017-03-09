Disaster drill for foreigners held in major Tokyo tourist area

TOKYO —

Some 250 people including foreign students learning Japanese took part in a natural disaster drill Wednesday in Asakusa, a major tourist area of Tokyo, assuming a massive earthquake had occurred.

In the drill assuming an earthquake registering upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 had hit the area, participants moved to an evacuation area from the premises of Sensoji, a major temple, and the Nakamise shopping area.

The drill, organized by the Asakusa tourism information association, was held ahead of the sixth anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that ravaged northeastern Japan.

“I have experienced an earthquake in Japan only once and it was really scary. After experiencing today’s drill I want to act calmly in the event of another quake,” said a 22-year-old participant from Uzbekistan.

