Disaster drill for foreigners held in major Tokyo tourist area

National ( 0 )

TOKYO —

Some 250 people including foreign students learning Japanese took part in a natural disaster drill Wednesday in Asakusa, a major tourist area of Tokyo, assuming a massive earthquake had occurred.

In the drill assuming an earthquake registering upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 had hit the area, participants moved to an evacuation area from the premises of Sensoji, a major temple, and the Nakamise shopping area.

The drill, organized by the Asakusa tourism information association, was held ahead of the sixth anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that ravaged northeastern Japan.

“I have experienced an earthquake in Japan only once and it was really scary. After experiencing today’s drill I want to act calmly in the event of another quake,” said a 22-year-old participant from Uzbekistan.

© KYODO

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Spring has sprung in Takarazuka

Hotel WakamizuOnline Shopping

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Furano Hotel combines simplicity with elegance. Let’s enjoy a vacation full of indlgence relaxation for grownups.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in National

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search