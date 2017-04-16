Mie doctor tries to alleviate emergency room overcrowding

MATSUSAKA —

A 31-year-old doctor in Mie Prefecture is endeavoring to alleviate the problem of emergency room overcrowding in his city by running a night and holiday first-aid clinic.

Masashi Ryosetsu opened the clinic in November 2015 hoping to stop people treating hospitals like “a convenience store” for minor ailments, and particularly to stop those with such problems calling upon the already stretched ambulance service.

He wants to treat cases like that of a man who presented at his clinic on a Saturday night with his 4-year-old daughter who was complaining of a sore finger, a situation that may normally require a trip to the emergency room if no other option is available.

Using a toy to help in his diagnosis, Ryosetsu told the father, “There should be no problem,” before sterilizing the reddish spot and prescribing an ointment.

On that Nov 5 evening, 40 people, in addition to the young girl, visited Ryosetsu’s Ioji Okyu Clinic in Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture. They included a farmer who had sliced his knee with a tea leaf cutter, a man complaining of throat soreness and a woman suffering from diarrhea and vomiting.

Matsusaka is a municipality where the number of ambulance dispatches is relatively high.

Even though the city already has a first-aid clinic servicing people with minor injuries and ailments on holidays and at night, it only opens for two and a half hours in the evening. Patients who cannot wait until the morning often resort to calling an ambulance.

“If emergency rooms become too busy, doctors cannot find enough time for patients really in need of treatment for serious injuries or diseases,” Ryosetsu said.

“A senior doctor I respect has quit (an emergency room job) because he was so exhausted.”

The situation needs to be rectified in order to maintain reliable and sufficient levels of emergency medical care, he said.

But running a clinic that opens mainly at night and on Sundays and holidays is financially difficult, according to Ryosetsu.

Even clinics offering limited first-aid treatment need a large initial investment in order to purchase equipment for blood examinations and other basic diagnostic services. The clinic also has to employ nurses and other workers like ordinary, larger hospitals.

Takings at such a clinic, meanwhile, are irregular and relatively small as the number of patients during night and holidays is fewer than during the daytime, and there are no inpatients.

Ryosetsu borrowed 50 million yen ($450,000) to open the clinic and cover initial expenses. He hired four full- and part-time nurses and two clerical staff members.

Initially, the clinic operated in the red but has reached break-even point thanks to the municipal government agreeing to make contributions based on opening hours, as it recognized the clinic’s role in cutting the costs of dispatching ambulances.

In fiscal 2016 through March, the clinic received local government payments totaling 30 million yen. It opened both day and night on Thursdays when local hospitals are closed as well as on Sundays, holidays, and Friday and Saturday nights.

The clinic accepts patients brought by ambulances when medics judge them to not need emergency treatment. But when a person presents with serious symptoms, the patient is transferred to the emergency room at a local hospital.

“You cannot relax here because any kind of patient can present,” Ryosetsu said.

Demonstrating this, he spoke of a case in which a patient complaining of chest pain was discovered to be suffering cardiac infarction, a type of heart attack, and was immediately sent to a general hospital.

Ryosetsu treated 5,200 patients in the first year of his clinic, 2,200 more than his estimate.

In 2016, the number of ambulance dispatches in Matsusaka dropped 3 percent from the previous year to 11,782, the first decline in two years.

The city office attributed the decrease to the launch of Ryosetsu’s clinic, in addition to other factors including the local government’s campaign urging citizens to not call an ambulance unless there is a serious emergency and the popularization of a telephone service providing emergency medical advice.

Around the spring of 2016, however, the city began considering ending payments to Ryosetsu’s clinic after a new mayor took office.

Citizens launched a campaign in support of Ryosetsu and the service he provides, something the doctor got right behind.

Masahiro Tanaka, 60, head of the campaign, said he wanted to support Ryosetsu and his Ioji Okyu Clinic.

The citizens’ group collected some 8,000 signatures and presented them to the mayor in November.

In the face of the public campaign, the municipal government decided to continue its support of the clinic into fiscal 2017, which began in April.

In April, Ryosetsu was able to quit his part-time position at a hospital in order to focus on the clinic.

But despite modifying its hours in reaction to changes at the city-run first-aid hospital, it is not known whether the city will keep helping Ryosetsu offer services in fiscal 2018, he said.

Seeing an opportunity to service his area’s rapidly aging population, Ryosetsu now plans to have another doctor at his clinic to provide in-home medical care to patients during the day.

Home-visiting medical care “should help stabilize (the clinic) and enable me to contribute more to local medical services,” he said.

© KYODO