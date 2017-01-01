Doctor who labored on after nuclear disaster apparently dies in fire

National ( 0 )

FUKUSHIMA —

A doctor who continued to provide medical care to people in an evacuation area after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster is believed to have died in a fire at his home, police said Saturday.

The body of a man was found after a fire on Friday at the wooden house of Hideo Takano, 81, director of Takano Hospital in Hirono, Fukushima Prefecture.

Hirono, located some 20 to 30 kilometers from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, was subject to an evacuation advisory after three reactors melted down in the days after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Many residents of Hirono heeded the evacuation advisory, but Takano remained and continued to run his hospital because some patients were too ill and frail to be moved. The advisory was lifted by the government in September 2011.

Akihiko Ozaki, 31, a doctor at Minamisoma Municipal General Hospital in the city of Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, said his hospital plans to provide help to Takano Hospital which currently has 102 inpatients.

“Despite his age, Dr. Takano had supported community healthcare all by himself,” said Ozaki, an acquaintance of Takano, who was the only fulltime staff doctor at his hospital.

