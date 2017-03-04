Driver killed in car-train crash was policeman disciplined for 'personal' trouble

AICHI —

A man who died after his car was hit by a train in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday morning, has been identified as a 43-year-old police officer who had recently been disciplined for “personal” trouble, Aichi prefectural police said Friday.

The police said the officer, Norihiko Sato, was an inspector who was reprimanded in January, but did not specify the nature of the trouble, Fuji TV reported.

Police believe Sato may have committed suicide. His car was stopped on a railway crossing on the JR Tokaido line between Nishi-Okazaki and Anjo stations at around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, even though the crossing gates had been lowered.

The driver of the train told police he saw the car on the crossing and applied the emergency brake but could not stop in time. The impact hurled the car into a power pole and it burst into flames, killing Sato instantly, while the first carriage of the train was derailed. Four people on the train were taken to hospital with light injuries. There were about 280 people on the six-carriage train.

Train services were suspended for 13 hours after the incident, affecting 87,000 passengers, according to JR Tokai.

