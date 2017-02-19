Dying alone among concerns facing Japanese retirees abroad

TOKYO —

When a Japanese retiree who had settled in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai died in June last year, his body lay unfound in his home for a week.

The man, who was in his 70s, was one of a number of Japanese who have chosen to spend post-retirement life overseas, many of whom never return to Japan.

Although these “long overseas stays” are becoming more popular, as people grow old they naturally succumb to the inevitable: sickness, the need for nursing care, and, in many cases, the fate of dying alone.

The man, who died after falling, had been out of contact with his family in Japan for more than 20 years. Finding surviving relatives proved challenging; it took two months before his body could be cremated.

“He was courteous and kind,” said a Japanese woman, also in her 70s, who lived next door to the deceased. “The only thing is you got the impression he avoided social contact with others. I wish I could’ve taken a step further to have a better relationship with him,” she said.

According to the Japanese consulate general in Chiang Mai, there are about 3,100 Japanese on extended stays in northern Thailand, half of whom are 60 and older.

There has been an increase in the number of local Japanese deaths, including 38 who died there in 2016. In more than half the cases, no surviving relatives came to the funerals.

Some Japanese retirees who make the move abroad do so because they view their futures in Japan as bleak. But even abroad, money can be tight, and for the elderly living alone medical care costs can mount. With relationships with family back home often strained, there is little hope of support.

Often they are left to fend for themselves even when dementia sets in, or when it has become difficult, if not impossible, to return to Japan.

One reason Thailand is a destination of choice is that compared with Japan the cost of living is cheap.

The trend of “long overseas stays” began with the bursting of the bubble economy in the early 1990s, according to Hiroyuki Sato, business division chief at a Tokyo-based organization promoting and educating people about extended trips overseas. A number of those who lost jobs in corporate restructuring moved overseas until they could start to receive pensions, he said.

Long Stay Foundation accepts consultations from those wishing to sell their homes and leave Japan behind for good.

“We ask them to consider the risks of having no place to return home to, for example when they are in need of nursing care,” Sato said.

As problems arise, a support movement has gotten underway to strengthen ties among Japanese settlers.

A club of long-term Japanese residents in Chiang Mai, whose members are mainly 70 and older, held a meeting in October last year to discuss the challenges of living abroad. Around 40 people gathered for the purpose of considering and making preparations for the end of their lives.

The issues include the fact that a legal heir must be notified to authorize cremations, a problem if someone has severed ties with family back home. There is also a widening effort underway to procure money for funeral expenses beforehand through a mutual-aid society.

In September, the consulate in coordination with long-term residents and locals in Thailand began making house calls to support elderly Japanese living alone who might require nursing care or other assistance. But funds and personnel are hard to come by since the activities are conducted on a volunteer basis.

Fortunately, there is also a movement underway by businesses to address the problems of these long-term Japanese residents.

“We hope to build a community here where people can live (to the fullest) in the final stages of life,” said Hiroshi Yamagishi, an 80-year-old volunteer worker.

© KYODO