Elderly couple found dead in greenhouse may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning

National ( 0 )

KUMAMOTO —

An elderly couple were found dead in a greenhouse at their home in Reihoku, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday, police said, adding the couple may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to police, Sangoro Ota, 87, and his wife Mitsuko, 86, were found collapsed by members of their family in their vinyl greenhouse at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported.

It is believed the two were burning charcoal for warmth while working in the greenhouse and subsequently died from carbon monoxide poisoning. There were no windows or doors open in the greenhouse

Ota and his wife were confirmed dead at the scene, police said. 

Japan Today

