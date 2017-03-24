Elderly woman's body found in freezer with lid closed, power turned on

National

HOKKAIDO —

Police in Imakane, Hokkaido, said Thursday that the body of a 74-year-old woman was discovered in a freezer at her home.

According to police, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, a 49-year-old woman called 119, saying she had been unable to reach her mother, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman, who lives near her mother’s home, accompanied by police, searched her mother’s home and found her inside a freezer located near the entrance.

According to police reports, the freezer is about one meter wide, 80 centimeters high and 60 centimeters deep. Police said the woman was hunched over inside the freezer with the lid shut and the power turned on. There were no visible wounds on her body.

Furthermore, the entrance to the woman’s home was locked. Her daughter used a spare key to enter with police. There were no signs of damage or vandalism inside the residence.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the woman’s cause of death.

