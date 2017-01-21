Emperor, empress to visit Vietnam, Thailand from Feb 28

TOKYO —

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will make a weeklong trip from Feb 28 to Vietnam, their first visit to the Southeast Asian country, as well as Thailand, the government said Friday.

The emperor and empress aim to promote international goodwill in their visit to Vietnam, after which they will stop in Thailand to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last October, the government said.

It would be their first overseas trip since the 83-year-old emperor indicated his desire to abdicate in a video message broadcast last August that his age could one day prevent him from fulfilling his public duties.

In Vietnam, plans are being considered for the imperial couple to meet with top officials from the government and the ruling Communist Party, and lay flowers at the mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh, the first president who is regarded as the country’s founding father, in the capital Hanoi.

In Thailand, the emperor and empress, 82, could meet Thailand’s new King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The imperial couple’s friendship with Thailand’s King Bhumibol spanned more than half a century. He visited Japan in 1963 and met the emperor’s father, Emperor Hirohito.

The couple will leave Tokyo for Hanoi on Feb 28. In Hanoi, the emperor and empress will attend events including a banquet, before visiting the ancient city of Hue in central Vietnam, the Imperial Household Agency said.

They will then head to Bangkok on March 5, and return home the next day, the agency said.

The forthcoming trip would be the first overseas trip for the emperor and empress since January last year when they traveled to the Philippines to remember those who died in fighting there in World War II.

