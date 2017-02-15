Earlier English education, territorial claims in new curriculum guidelines

TOKYO —
Japanese elementary schools will start English education earlier and elementary and junior high schools are told to teach in classes that two disputed island groups are Japanese territory under new curriculum guidelines, the education ministry said Tuesday.
It is the first time that the ministry decided to state in the legally binding guidelines that the Takeshima islets, controlled by South Korea, and the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, claimed by China, are “inherent” parts of Japanese territory. South Korea immediately lodged a protest.
In a related move, the welfare ministry unveiled draft guidelines on nursery school management for fiscal 2018, which also for the first time cited the need for children to “get familiar with” the national flag and anthem. The flag and anthem have often been controversial in Japan because of their links to past militarism.
As for elementary, junior high and senior high schools, curriculum guidelines are revised roughly every 10 years. They show what must at least be taught to students. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology announced the draft of the next guidelines for elementary and junior high school education.
The ministry will formally publish the guidelines next month after soliciting public comments and fully implement them for elementary and junior high schools from fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, respectively.
The ministry increased the amount of the papers by roughly 50%, adding details partly to support younger teachers.
The new guidelines for elementary education state that English learning will begin in the third grade as part of foreign language activities, rather than the fifth grade under the current guidelines.
They also call for introducing English as an individual subject from fifth grade, subsequently increasing the students’ weekly classroom hours by one period, or 45 minutes.
From the fifth grade in elementary school and in junior high school, the guidelines call for clearly stating that the Takeshima islets off Shimane Prefecture and the Senkaku Islands off Okinawa Prefecture are sovereign Japanese territory, in addition to the already stated Northern Territories off Hokkaido, reflecting the state’s textbook guidelines of 2014 that already use such expressions.
“Teachers have the responsibility to teach students so they understand the rightful claims of Japan,” a ministry official said in explaining the reason of the revision.
South Korea controls the Takeshima islands in the Sea of Japan, calling them Dokdo, and China claims the Japanese-controlled Senkakus in the East China Sea as the Diaoyu islands. The ministry also said it does not expect teachers to teach the two Asian neighbors’ claims “in parallel” with Japan’s position on the issues.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Hideo Suzuki, minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge a protest the same day.
The guidelines particularly emphasize the Senkakus, stating teachers should teach that Japan’s official position is that there is “no dispute” over their sovereignty.
Computer programming will also become a requisite in elementary school this round, with the ministry expecting it to be used for arithmetical drawings and for learning the characteristics of electricity, as well as for gathering information for more general studies.
In the new guidelines for nursery school management that will take effect in April next year, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare called for children aged 3 or older to “get familiar with the national flag through ceremonies in and outside” the schools.
The guidelines also said children should “get familiar with the national anthem, school and old children’s songs, and traditional Japanese games.”
A similar phrase was seen in the draft of the new guidelines for kindergarten education, which the education ministry released the same day.
The welfare ministry denied any intention to “force” nursery schools to hoist Japan’s flag and sing the national anthem.
But some experts warned that the guidelines should not be used to put “excessive pressure” on nursery centers because they should be institutions to provide welfare services and not education facilities.
Parents were divided over the move, with some criticizing it as “abnormal” and others taking it positively.
“I feel a political intention of placing emphasis in nurturing patriotism. I’m worried obedient children might take a biased view,” said a 32-year-old company worker in western Tokyo who leaves his 4-year-old daughter at a nursery center.
Meanwhile, a 33-year-old government employee in the capital who has a 6-year-old son said it is “good” that children learn about the country they live in at an early stage.
“I hope schools will teach issues including the negative aspects (of the national anthem) linked to war,” she said.
© KYODO
2
Sherman
Same brainwashing in a different machine.
3
MarkX
I guess this is version 2 of Abe's beautiful Japan! It took him long enough to restart his ultra-nationalist ways. This does not look good for the future of Japan, I don't care what anybody says. Forcing people to sing the anthem and respect the flag is not the correct way to do things. “I hope schools will teach issues including the negative aspects (of the national anthem) linked to war,” she said.. Fat chance that anything negative will be taught about the war or anything else bad that Japan has done!
3
Yubaru
Here is a huge part of the problem, when parents and adults alike don't know the difference between patriotism and nationalism it's easy to understand their misplaced concerns about "nurturing" patriotism.
Nothing wrong with being patriotic, when one also knows the wrongs that occurred in their nations past. However being blind to history and accepting nationalism can lead the country into a potential chasm of turmoil.
2
katsu78
There is quite a lot wrong with patriotism when it is forced by schools rather than it naturally growing through a citizen's investment in the community they've built. I went through several years of forced patriotism in my own country's elementary school system. It's consequences were that those of us who became educated became deeply cynical about the state when we learned about its more complicated past and those of us who didn't become educated voted for Trump.
3
Yubaru
I disagree, particularly when it comes to here in Japan. The current administration here is pushing nationalism and NOT patriotism, and what you were taught is pretty much the same thing.
Hard to grow something when one has no knowledge of it, and what you are talking about, regarding your community, is your sense of community service and community involvement and not about the country nor patriotism. There is a difference.
3
jcapan
“Teachers have the responsibility to teach students so they understand the rightful claims of Japan”
And parents have the responsibility to teach their children the rightful claims made by historians from virtually every other nation on the planet. And I mean beyond the discussion of a couple of rocks in the sea. I sure as hell wasn't taught critical thinking in woefully inadequate American public schools. I learned it from my Dad. First and foremost among his edicts, distrust authority, even his own.
As for the teaching of English or 45 mins. extra per week in the classroom: Quantity over quality.
5
RealityofFake
“I hope schools will teach issues including the negative aspects (of the national anthem) linked to war,” she said.
Like that'll happen. Education can really be a dangerous thing.
1
thepersoniamnow
Old Japanese games? Old Japanese songs?
Lol, who makes this stuff up? In a nursery this will have the massive impact on society in the form of a lady playing old Japanese songs from an expensive songbook the school was made to order. Along with saying English should start earlier, well hey they got it covered! English teachers rejoice for the next 10 years!
1
AgentX
Training the future crop of conscripts. And acting like children again.
1
Peter Qinghai
Right-wing rhetoric to brainwash the youth earlier.
"These territories are our sovereign right."
In the case of the Northern Territory, they were taken by the USSR just after Japan capitulated.
Accoring to- https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/KurilIslandsdispute
<The San Francisco Peace Treaty with Japan from 1951 states that Japan must give up all claims to the Kuril Islands, but it also does not recognize the Soviet Union's sovereignty over the Kuril Islands. Furthermore, Japan claims that at least some of the disputed islands are not a part of the Kuril Islands, and thus are not covered by the treaty. Russia maintains that the Soviet Union's sovereignty over the islands was recognized following agreements at the end of the Second World War.
Japan released their claim to these islands.
1
borscht
That implies learning. English teaching will occur but learning is up to the student.
As for lying to students at a young age - Hitler and Stalin would approve. Parents should not. If young people are told X is true by their teachers and as the young people grow older they discover that X is partially true or an outright lie, young people will lose respect for the teacher (a known liar) and the government ("guiding" the teacher to lie.)
It would be much easier to teach "Here is a map of Japan (including some islands currently controlled by South Korea)." Then, when students are old enough to understand geopolitical posturing, explain "Here is a map of Japan. These islands are disputed. What is Your opinion as to who should control them? And why?"
Never gonna happen.
0
kawabegawa198
I doubt whether standards will improve much. Just last evening I saw on NHK's 9pm news show an Indian fellow (cheaper for outsourcing companies to employ non-native speakers, or speakers with a very heavy accent) teaching sentences like, "I would like hot dog" and "I would like hamburger" with no indefinite article; and people wonder where young Japanese pick up bad habits!
0
Fred Wallace
Lol grab them while they're young. You soweth what you reapeth. Too bad that moral has failed to sink in!!
