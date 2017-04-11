Ex-negotiator of Tsukiji relocation issue again denies perjury

TOKYO —

A former Tokyo deputy governor on Monday again denied allegations that he falsely testified about his role in relocating Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji fish market to a site subject to environmental safety concerns.

Takeo Hamauzu, a Tokyo deputy governor from 2000 to 2005, is under fire for comments made while testifying as a sworn witness on March 19 before a Tokyo metropolitan government special investigation committee.

Hamauzu was a close aide of former Tokyo Gov Shintaro Ishihara, who gave the green light to the relocation plan in 2001.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Hamauzu reiterated that his involvement in the issue ended when the Tokyo government reached a basic agreement with Tokyo Gas Co in July 2001 to acquire the land previously occupied by a gas production plant. The Tokyo government purchased the land in 2011.

“I did not conduct any negotiations” after the basic agreement was reached, Hamauzu said. “Officials in charge of the market issue may have come to brief me, but I did not issue any instructions.”

A former Tokyo government senior official, speaking before the special committee last week, said that Hamauzu “had consistently been in charge of the market and was the top decision-maker of market issues.”

Some assembly members have said Hamauzu “very likely committed perjury,” referring to the existence of documents showing Hamauzu received reports about the negotiations after July 2001.

Hamauzu admitted Monday that as the deputy governor, he was in a position to oversee issues concerning markets in Tokyo after July 2001. But he said, “Even if I received reports about the negotiations, there was no room for me to stop it (the planned Tsukiji market relocation) with my authority.”

He also said he had “no memory” of the documents showing his awareness of the market relocation planning process after July 2001.

The metropolitan government committee is investigating who is to blame for driving the plan to move Tsukiji market to a polluted site.

The market relocation fiasco shows no signs of abating amid safety concerns over the site in Tokyo’s Toyosu district where the new wholesale market was supposed to open in November 2016. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike suspended the move shortly after taking office last August, and in September said planned pollution-mitigation measures had not been taken during construction.

Tokyo Gas was initially reluctant to offer the factory site for a new market that will handle fresh food, but talks on relocation showed progress after Hamauzu became the key negotiator.

