Ex-worker at Fukushima plant seeks compensation for cancer

SAPPORO —

A former worker at the site of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster filed a lawsuit Tuesday with the Sapporo District Court seeking labor compensation from the state for his subsequent development of three types of cancer.

The 58-year-old man from Sapporo on Japan’s northernmost main island Hokkaido is the first person to file such a lawsuit seeking labor compensation with illnesses linked to workplace radiation exposure after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc’s Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered meltdowns following the huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, his legal counsel said.

The man was diagnosed with bladder, stomach and colon cancers between June 2012 and May 2013 after taking part in work to clear debris with heavy machinery at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex in northeastern Japan from July to October 2011 near buildings housing the Nos. 1 to 6 reactors, and was exposed to 56.41 millisieverts of radiation in total, according to his written complaint.

His application for labor compensation filed at a labor standards supervision office in Fukushima Prefecture was rejected in August 2013.

He repeatedly filed requests for re-examination of his application but they were also rejected, partly because the amount of radiation he was exposed to was below the labor compensation guide of 100 millisieverts.

But his legal team said, “It’s rare for a person to develop three types of cancer at almost the same time and it should be considered that exposure to radiation had something to do with it.”

The man has also filed a lawsuit against Tokyo Electric, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power complex known as TEPCO, and others for damages about 65 million yen ($580,000) at the district court.

© KYODO

3 Comments

    sensei258

    Pay the man

    kurisupisu

    58 is a young age to have developed a number of cancers like this isn't it? My guess is that an out of court settlement will follow. Tying the escape of radiation and cancer is something that both the government and Tepco will seek to avoid....

    erbaviva

    developing three types of cancer is caused by metastasis and has nothing to do with radiation. The man was not exposed to high dosage of radiation, He already have an undiagnosed colon cancer before radiation exposure more likely.

