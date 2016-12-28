Family sues Saitama Prefecture after daughter dies during school walkathon

SAITAMA —

The bereaved family of a 17-year-old girl who died during a school walkathon in Saitama City’s Omiya Ward last year has filed a lawsuit, claiming that her death was due to authorities’ failure to promptly use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The incident occurred on Oct 16, 2015, when the girl collapsed after about 75 minutes into the 13-kilometer walkathon arranged by Saitama Prefectural Omiya Senior High School, Fuji TV reported. She became unconscious. It took 20 minutes before a teacher arrived with an AED but by then, the girl was dead.

According to the suit filed this week at the Saitama District Court, the girl’s father stated, “A year and two months have passed since my daughter’s death. During the past year, I began to feel that there are grave problems in our society and my desire to ask the public these questions is why I have filed this suit.”

The suit claims the high school failed to consider the students’ physical condition prior to the race and neglected to employ appropriate measures by failing to use an AED in time when the girl collapsed. The suit seeks 73 million yen in compensation from the Saitama prefectural government.

The school did not hold a walkathon this year.

Japan Today