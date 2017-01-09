Father, daughter perish in house fire in Kumamoto Pref

National ( 0 )

KUMAMOTO —

A 77-year-old man and his daughter died in a fire that destroyed their home in Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police and firefighters, flames were seen coming from the two-story wooden house at around 6 a.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A neighbor called 119 and seven fire trucks were mobilized. It took them about three hours to extinguish the blaze.

Two bodies were found amid the ruins of the house. Police said they were the house’s owner, Kunio Sata, and his daughter, who was in her 40s. 

