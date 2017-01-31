'Father of Pac-Man' Masaya Nakamura dies at 91

Masaya Nakamura (C), who passed away on January 22 at 91, was a video game pioneer known as the "father of Pac-Man" AFP

TOKYO —

Masaya Nakamura, the Japanese video game pioneer known as the “father of Pac-Man”, has died aged 91, his company said Monday.

Nakamura, who passed away on January 22, founded a company in 1955 that would later become Namco.

The company started out by installing two wooden, mechanical horses on a department store rooftop and went on to develop household and arcade games, theme parks and other amusement facilities.

It merged with Japanese toy giant Bandai in 2005.

Namco game designer Toru Iwatani created the yellow Pac-Man, which hit the market in 1980.

The gobbling character became hugely popular among gamers, with the Guinness World Records ranking it “the most successful coin-operated arcade machine”.

The company did not release details about Nakamura’s death, citing the wishes of his family.

© 2017 AFP

    gaijinfo

    RIP! I remember Pac Man from junior highschool. Tabletop video game. Good memories.

    Kurobune

    Rest in Peace, Nakamura-san. Thank you for the endless hours of pleasure you have provided us with !

    kwatt

    The game was very simple but a lot of fun. Still good memory.

    tokyo_joe

    "Father" of Pac-Man? He didn't design it, just started the company that put it out. Toru Iwatani is the real "father".

    mt9334

    Rest in Peace, Nakamura-san. Awww, to remember the days of my youth! Endless hours spent playing...and then memorizing a "pattern" that would evade the Ghosts and allow me to rack up the Highest score. Lol!

    Such fun times.

    GW

    yep cool, game, dropped a few quarters on that one!

