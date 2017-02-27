Female zoo attendant bitten by lion in Nagano

National ( 0 )

NAGANO —

A 22-year-old female zoo attendant was bitten by a lion and suffered serious injuries in Komuro, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at at around 9:30 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the woman, Sayaka Oi, was cleaning the enclosure when the female 90-kg lion attacked her and bit her on the legs. Other staff scared the lion away by spraying water at it.

Oi was taken to hospital where she was in a stable condition on Monday.

Zoo officials said the lion is supposed to be moved to a cage while its enclosure is being cleaned. However, the door to the cage, which is behind the enclosure, was unlocked.

The zoo was closed Monday while police and officials investigate how the incident happened. 

