Fewer people volunteered in wake of 2011 tsunami than 1995 quake

MORIOKA —

Fewer people volunteered in affected areas in the wake of the 2011 earthquake-triggered tsunami disaster in northeastern Japan than in the wake of the 1995 temblor that struck Kobe and surrounding areas in western Japan, data from welfare associations in three tsunami-affected prefectures showed Thursday.

In the period of five years and 10 months since the disaster on March 11, 2011, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures hosted a total of 1.52 million volunteers, compared with an estimated 2.17 million people who volunteered over the period of five years and three months after the major earthquake struck Hyogo Prefecture on Jan. 17, 1995.

Experts point to long distances and difficulties reaching the northeastern prefectures from major cities in other regions as a possible factor that has kept more people from volunteering.

Modes of transportation were severely disrupted in tsunami-struck coastal areas, and nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant that followed the powerful quake also restricted access for people, including volunteers, to heavily contaminated areas.

With over 80,000 people still sheltered in temporary housing and other facilities in the three prefectures nearly six years since the natural and nuclear disaster, an official of one of the organizations accepting volunteers said, “There’s still the need for volunteers.”

The number of volunteers in 2011 stood at roughly 960,000, but dropped sharply the following year to 260,000 and has steadily declined to 120,000 in 2013, 90,000 in 2014, 60,000 in 2015, and 40,000 last year, according to the associations.

Over the years, the kinds of work performed by the volunteers have shifted from clearing rubble and helping operations at evacuation centers to work requiring more long-term involvement, such as community building and town development.

Some of the people who came to the disaster-affected region to volunteer have decided to stay or come to be involved in local business.

“If I had not actually come here, I would not have understood what was happening,” said Kazuya Iwaki, a 30-year-old native of Misato, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, who first visited the tsunami-hit city of Kamaishi in Iwate in May 2015.

After seeing children’s playgrounds being small because temporary housing units had come to occupy parks and schoolyards, he volunteered to help secure space for children to play around freely.

Seeing only a small number of people volunteering over a half-year period, Iwaki said he came to hope to support local people on a continuous basis, and subsequently assumed a job at an aid organization.

“Even if people first come in casually, seeing the scars of the disaster must bring some feelings to them,” said Ryoichi Usuzawa, 68, who heads nonprofit organization Tono Magokoro Net in Iwate Prefecture, which has hosted over 120,000 volunteers.

“We will be happy if some of those people will come to build a lasting relationship” in the region, he said.

© KYODO