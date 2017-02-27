Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi

TOKYO —

A fire broke out in a restaurant at the luxury hotel Grand Hyatt Tokyo at Roppongi Hills on Sunday night.

According to firefighters, an oven fire broke out at the hotel’s steakhouse, The Oak Door, on the sixth floor at around 6:50 p.m., causing about 15 square meters of ceiling and air duct to catch fire, Fuji TV reported.

Approximately 200 people, including guests, had to evacuate the hotel.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, the 200 evacuees, which included both guests and staff, were unharmed.

In a statement issued to media on Monday, the hotel said: “We deeply apologize for the trouble and concern we have caused due to the fire at Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s restaurant The Oak Door. As a result of this fire, some parts of the facility were damaged and as part of the on-site investigation, The Oak Door and adjacent Chinaroom will be temporarily closed until further notice.

“We express our sincere apologies for the trouble this may cause. All other facilities in the hotel including other restaurant outlets, guest rooms, spa, and event spaces will be operating as normal. All guests and employees have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported. We are in full cooperation with the investigations of the fire and police departments to determine the

cause, and also conducting examinations internally as well.”

Japan Today