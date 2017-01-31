Foreign housekeepers to start work in Kanagawa, Osaka in March

TOKYO —

The first foreign housekeepers to be hired under a Japanese government policy aimed at helping professional women re-enter the workforce after having children will start working in Kanagawa Prefecture and Osaka city as early as March, according to prospective employers.

About 50 Filipino domestic helpers are scheduled to begin arriving in Japan in February to undergo training before being dispatched to clients in the two areas by Pasona Inc and three other employers.

Previously, only certain households, such as those of foreign diplomats, had been allowed to employ foreign housekeepers. But in 2015, the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pushed to deregulate the market in a bid to increase women’s workforce participation.

The legal change, which is also aimed at easing labor shortages in Japan’s housekeeping industry, paved the way for foreigners to work as domestic workers in some designated areas, such as Kanagawa, the prefecture just southwest of Tokyo, and Osaka, the largest city in western Japan.

Duskin Co, a major cleaning company, will send four each to Kanagawa and Osaka, while Pasona, a major staffing services firm, will dispatch 25 to Kanagawa.

Bears Co., a housekeeping service provider, will dispatch a total of eight to the two areas, while Poppins Corp, which offers child care, educational support service and nursing care, will send five workers to Kanagawa.

On top of the four firms, Nichiigakkan Co, a major nursing care company, has applied to hire 30 foreign housekeepers so it can start offering a similar service by summer.

Work performed by foreign domestic workers under the program will be limited to such activities as cooking, laundry, cleaning, shopping and childcare. They will not be allowed to engage in nursing care.

Prospective housekeepers must be at least 18 years old, have at least one year of work experience in housekeeping services, and basic Japanese language skills. They must undergo training for at least 200 hours.

These housekeepers can stay in Japan only for a maximum of three years.

While Japanese housekeepers mainly work part-time, their counterparts from abroad must be paid on a full-time basis and provided with accommodation.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has also begun soliciting providers of similar services in Tokyo, which is also given the specially designated-area status. Bears is seeking to host 10 to 15 workers and Poppins 12.

The central government eventually wants to expand this program nationwide.

