Foreign housekeepers to start work in Kanagawa, Osaka in March

TOKYO —
The first foreign housekeepers to be hired under a Japanese government policy aimed at helping professional women re-enter the workforce after having children will start working in Kanagawa Prefecture and Osaka city as early as March, according to prospective employers.
About 50 Filipino domestic helpers are scheduled to begin arriving in Japan in February to undergo training before being dispatched to clients in the two areas by Pasona Inc and three other employers.
Previously, only certain households, such as those of foreign diplomats, had been allowed to employ foreign housekeepers. But in 2015, the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pushed to deregulate the market in a bid to increase women’s workforce participation.
The legal change, which is also aimed at easing labor shortages in Japan’s housekeeping industry, paved the way for foreigners to work as domestic workers in some designated areas, such as Kanagawa, the prefecture just southwest of Tokyo, and Osaka, the largest city in western Japan.
Duskin Co, a major cleaning company, will send four each to Kanagawa and Osaka, while Pasona, a major staffing services firm, will dispatch 25 to Kanagawa.
Bears Co., a housekeeping service provider, will dispatch a total of eight to the two areas, while Poppins Corp, which offers child care, educational support service and nursing care, will send five workers to Kanagawa.
On top of the four firms, Nichiigakkan Co, a major nursing care company, has applied to hire 30 foreign housekeepers so it can start offering a similar service by summer.
Work performed by foreign domestic workers under the program will be limited to such activities as cooking, laundry, cleaning, shopping and childcare. They will not be allowed to engage in nursing care.
Prospective housekeepers must be at least 18 years old, have at least one year of work experience in housekeeping services, and basic Japanese language skills. They must undergo training for at least 200 hours.
These housekeepers can stay in Japan only for a maximum of three years.
While Japanese housekeepers mainly work part-time, their counterparts from abroad must be paid on a full-time basis and provided with accommodation.
The Tokyo metropolitan government has also begun soliciting providers of similar services in Tokyo, which is also given the specially designated-area status. Bears is seeking to host 10 to 15 workers and Poppins 12.
The central government eventually wants to expand this program nationwide.
© KYODO
27 Comments
12
TrevorPeace
Training??? To be a housekeeper in Japan?? What does that specifically entail? How to swish a feather duster the right way? How to use a vacuum? Wash the dishes? Play subservient peon to a supposedly superior employer? Something's wrong with this story, and it isn't just the impression I get of stupid bureaucracy.
13
Yubaru
By Japanese standards then they should be ready in what? One month?
4
sensei258
That one made me laugh. They consider housekeeping a profession?
One of three things will happen to these women...They will overstay and gain employment in the "entertainment industry" They will pick a worthy Japanese boyfriend and become pregnant to start residency proceedings They will work very hard and return home when their visas expire
5
Aly Rustom
Then why even bother? unless they do like sensei said above...
5
klausdorth
Do all the work, get paid very little and be (ab-)used?
And who can really afford a housekeeper? Probably those women who already wear designer's fashion, live in a nice big house and drive a foreign-made car.
11
thepersoniamnow
We in Japan should be learning how to accomodate those from other countries. Not belittling and fighting anyone that comes. My wife got told she couldnt get a credit card at a bank yesterday because shes foreign (USA) even though she has several (in Japan) and is a long term resident. Foreigners unable to easily acquire housing and financial services is making you look bad. And now I here about this years long "training" program for the last 3 years like as if a maid needs extra special training to be in Japan. Ashamed!
-1
Yubaru
And probably already have house help too. Why bother with hiring someone who is from a foreign country and may not be able to communicate very well.
Unless the people hiring these houseworkers are willing to put in the effort needed to make it work, this is going to cause a lot of problems. I can already see the headlines.
4
Alex Hutchins
The answer to increasing female participation in the Japanese workforce is not to simply bring in people from overseas. It is to increase the childcare options available to others and help promote societal attitudes and policies that allow women to work while also having children.
6
Maria
@sensei258: My understanding is that the professional women they are referring to are the Japanese women who will be hiring these housekeepers to do the housework while the woman of the house goes to work.
3
backscratcher
I think you are confusing the two separate parties in the program. I believe the 'professional women' mentioned are supposed to be the women whose homes and children the foreign housekeepers are meant to be looking after.
From the article above:
0
koiwaicoffee
This is going to be their most important task to accomplish.
-1
John-San
THis training is not for the discipline of home hygiene. It is training in Nihongo and lifting the Philippino social standard to that of the Japanese. Like how rude is this. No doubt they be employed by a Ladour Company which has obtain their Government issue licence to deal with foreign workers. No doubt the book will show that they are pay the correct wage, but will not show all the expenses that is impose and deducted on the workers wage before he receives what is left over. You have to remember that the person hiring is paying the the Labour hire company the correct money and think all is above board so they are not going report something they don,t know of. It a world wide scam that these Labour Companies make a huge Profit from out lawed practices. It is totally wrong and a form of slavery. Rip away the layers and you found other such practices of blackmail like repaying the employer 25 % of take home wage or risk being reported braking there visa and deported ( It all look fine on the books ). There is Penalty of Japanese men and women who will Jump at this sort of work. So why is it hard to fill this labour market. It might be that the Japanese minimum wage that the Customer is only perpared to pay is why Japanese ( men or women ) will not take up these position. It not the type of work that the deterrent it is the wage!
1
Dukeleto
Wow! A whole 50 of them! I can feel the economy lifting already at the prospect of 50 previously unemployed "professional women" heading back into low paying temporary employment unlikely to pay enough to cover the cost of the service. I suspect the incredibly high cost of this service will limit its use to only wealthy households where the woman of the house is already a well accustomed lady of leisure who needs more time to have coffee with friends then scrubbing floors. Having said that, it's still a good thing and I hope it expands and deregulates enough to make it affordable to middle class income earners!
2
ripwig22
How do you expect them to be able to house clean like the Japanese? No body cleans up as well as the Japanese. Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan have been doing it for years so why no here, and if they do manage to start a family with the locals great. The population needs a boost could be an idea to employ younger more motivated individuals with the ability to save that are interested in taking places at the empty Japanese Universities.
3
77bro
Seems like a waste to spend lots of time learning Japanese knowing you can only stay a maximum of 3 years...
1
tmarie
I'm just going to put this out there but chances are, these women are going to be working in a house where one spouse stays home as it is - and gets benefits that the tax payers pay for. I know very few double income families that could afford to take part in this program. So what we end up with are the very rich, who are already benefitting off the taxes of others, are now also benefitting from Japan hiring cheap labour. Wrong on so many levels.
1
theeastisred
Tiny steps but at least they are in the right direction. No need to restrict it to three years, though. That rule should be scrapped immediately.
1
Reckless
let the unpaid overtime begin!!!
wonder what their impression will be of crap built Japanese houses with no insulation.
1
GaikokuJim
Why not ease the working visa process and let this people come in to work on their own, like anywhere else? This service will probably pay them very little money, offer very poor working conditions, while the companies bringing them here will keep all the money.
I wanted to have a housekeeper coming once or twice a week for a few hours, like I used to do back home, but there's almost no one to do that job and the ones that I found charge so much money.
0
gogogo
I hope they are paid for the 200 hours of "training"
0
Thunderbird
Maybe the japanese can grow up not being so foreign-shy if they are brought up by a filipino nanny who teaches them some english and foreign culture in the process.
2
Mike L
I wonder how many of these marriages will end due to the husband preferring his Filipina "housekeeper".
0
Mike Critchley
The fact that this is even considered news in 2017 is sad.
0
kohakuebisu
A quick look at Pasona's website shows that they already charge 11,000 yen for one three-hour visit by a cleaner, presumably a Japanese one. So even with a bulk discount for live-in and many hours, this service will probably run to 350,000 plus a month with accom on top. I guess its for people who don't even have to ask how much it costs.
So this scheme is only for the 1%, but it's very high profile and is promoting the idea that a woman is someone who works. So that will indirectly benefit everyone I guess, even if just a little. Of the barriers to women working though, household chores are an easy one to overcome.There are much more difficult ones in the form of "slave to the company" forms of employment that won't let you go home and "servant to the kids" forms of parenting that have you on call lots of the time for clubs, PTA, neighbourhood duties, etc. etc. It should be noted that international schools in Japan, another service for the 1%, usually have PTAs that are genuinely voluntary. They don't have parents going in during office hours to do largely meaningless tasks. That's another idea that should trickle down to the general public.
1
Disillusioned
If Nichigakkan is involved there will be nothing good about this program. This is the same slave-driving company that created the failed COCO-Juku chain of eikaiwas. They'll pay minimum wage with training that amounts to nothing more than attempting to brainwash people into unquestioned servitude. Yeah, it may well be an opportunity for people from less prosperous countries, but it's not going to be a 'good' opportunity.
0
wanderlust
200 hours of training = virtually free work, maybe they even make them pay for it? Just like the usual Japanese training programmes.
Expect a nicely embossed certificate at the end of the training period, certifying you as a level-one housekeeper, only valid in Japan, expiring in one year, and renewable only at the local ward office.
0
sf2k
Why bother?
