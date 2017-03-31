Foreigners in Japan face significant levels of discrimination, survey shows

TOKYO —
Almost 40% of foreign residents who sought housing in Japan had applications turned down and almost a quarter were denied jobs in the past five years, a survey showed on Friday, highlighting discrimination in a largely homogeneous society.
The findings from the Justice Ministry survey come as the number of foreign workers and residents in Japan hit record highs as the country prepares to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
However, immigration remains a touchy subject in a land where conservatives prize cultural homogeneity and foreigners make up less than two percent of the population.
Language skills weren’t the problem, the survey suggested, with about 95% of those who were denied jobs and more than 90% of those who were denied housing saying they spoke Japanese conversationally, professionally or fluently.
“The landlord said I couldn’t live in the flat because of my nationality,” said a Korean respondent in her fifties quoted in the report.
“I was born and raised in Japan and Japanese is the only language I know. There is still so much bias and discrimination in Japan,” she said.
The survey was conducted so that the Justice Ministry could better understand what discrimination and human rights issues foreigners in Japan face, and to find ways protect their rights.
The first government survey of its kind, it was conducted by the Center for Human Rights Education and Training in November and December last year.
Of the 18,500 foreign residents contacted, 4,252 responded. More than half of them were Chinese and Korean, and more than 40% had lived in Japan for more than a decade.
Nearly 20% of the 2,788 respondents who had looked for work in the past five years said they received lower pay than Japanese people for the same job, and more than 17% said they couldn’t get promoted because they were foreign.
About 13% said their working conditions were worse than those for Japanese co-workers, with longer hours and fewer days off.
Separate Justice Ministry data this month showed that violations, including unpaid wages, among groups accepting foreign trainees in Japan had risen last year.
Around 30% of respondents said they were insulted or discriminated against occasionally or frequently.
“One time, when I tried to enter a small shop in Harajuku, the staff told me it’s for Japanese only,” said a Brazilian woman in her twenties.
A Korean woman in her 60s said: “Japan is my home and I love Japan, but discrimination against foreigners is deeply rooted. I wish for a society that recognises diversity.”
-2
Spanki
What I don't get about the 'Koreans' who were born and raised in Japan and only speak Japanese............why not become a Japanese citizen? Still, I too was denied accommodation a few times when I first came to Japan, because i'm a foreigner and it is pretty frustrating.
-1
Sachinkumar Patel
Discrimination against foreigners is deeply rooted in Japan
1. in form of language .... 2. in form of the skin color in all form .... 3. in form of work place discrimination ... and many more areas
just just pretend to be good on the face they are have lot if hidden brunt against foreigners.
3
Mike L
Born in Japan, lived nowhere except Japan and speak nothing except Japanese.
I know what I would have done a long time ago.
8
choiwaruoyaji
One thing that really must be addressed is Japanese oyajis making a clucking noise or tsk! sound when they walk past me.
9
Jimizo
I saw an article on this today in the Guardian under top ten most viewed. My sister posted a link.
It would be nice to think Japanese people would pay it some attention. Then again, the endless stream of foreigners interviewed on TV gushing about hanami, ramen and washlets will no doubt drown it out.
1
lesenfant
Yup...
7
gogogo
This is deeply rooted in Japan but Japanese people don't understand the issue. I find being offered a fork at a restaurant that clearly uses chopsticks for their food slightly offensive. If you ask the average Japanese they just say "they are trying to be helpful".... I point out you are assuming foreigners can't do something you can, thus you are profiling.... I can never win this argument, my point is never seen.
3
zichi
I have lived here for more than 20 years and I haven't experienced too much discrimination except with housing and have been told I couldn't rent a place by landlords because they didn't think I could afford to pay the rent. Once a barber refused to cut my hair and another problem with a dentist but I don't feel like its any more than it would be in other countries but I'm white, male and British so that maybe reduces some of it.
0
sensei258
I just experienced discrimination (racial profiling) last night. I was walking to the station, and got stopped and checked for being white in public.
1
Asakura Cowboy
"Then again, the endless stream of foreigners interviewed on TV gushing about hanami, ramen and washlets will no doubt drown it out"
Yep. I was just thinking about that kind of thing the other day when that travel programme about Japanese people living abroad was on. They highlight these 'amazing' Japanese people who live and work abroad in out of the way places. Why don't they have a programme about non-Japanese who live and work in Japan? If more Japanese people could see how well many of us gaijin fit in and contribute to Japanese society, maybe there'd be a bit less discrimination. The only time they seem to focus on non-Japanese people on TV is if they are gushing about all things Japanese (except for the established gaijin talento who just pretend to be Japanese anyway). I think they are scared we night bash Japan or something-not that they'd broadcast it!
3
Yubaru
It's getting better than it used to be, still a long, long way to go. At least I don't hear the "If you don't like it, go back to where you are from" anymore.
-1
Striker10
Ask any foreigner who's tried to get a credit card in Japan about discrimination.
0
CH3CHO
gogogoMAR. 31, 2017 - 04:53PM JST
Is this the most serious discrimination that you have ever faced in Japan?
-1
ebisen
As a white male European gaijin solidly build and very good looking ;), I haven't experience much negative discrimination. I do speak Japanese fluently, I look "normal" (whatever that means) and I strive to be very sensible to local customs. The locals really appreciate this effort, and this leads to:
Positive discrimination.
I am exploiting my gaijinism to the max. Being treated better simply because I am a foreigner happens on a daily basis, and honestly I'm enjoying it.
That being said, I do understand that foreigners with tattoos and piercings for example (nothing wrong with those imho) will be treated with suspicion moreso in Japan than in Europe, for example. Koreans and Chinese don't have it easy also...
0
CH3CHO
Striker10MAR. 31, 2017 - 05:11PM JST
I remember, when I was in the US and applied for a credit card, they sent me a letter of refusal saying they have a policy to decline any application by a foreigner unless he/she is a permanent resident. I think the situation is pretty much the same in Japan, too.
1
kibousha
I remember, one of my office's ex-client who was like 50 something said to me "I've never seen a foreigner as diligent as you, they're usually here for fun (which I understood he implied dating Japanese girls)". I replied "Really ? you have many foreign friends ?". He said, "no, you're the first foreigner I've ever talked to" ... I can't seem to recall what I did or said to him after that
1
choiwaruoyaji
To give them credit, they do occasionally have such programs.
It's just that the "Nihon wa sugoi!" type programs outnumber them by 1000 to 1.
But the discussion about Japanese TV is interesting.
People who have lived in Japan for a long time will remember a show about 20 years ago called "Koko wa hen da yo, Nihonjin".(roughly translates as "Hey, Japanese people, this place (Japan) is weird".
It featured a bunch of mouthy foreigners who lived in Japan criticizing Japan (or defending Japan) in regards to different issues.
It was the most interesting program on TV at that time, according to some of my Japanese friends.
I really enjoyed it too.
However, since then there has been almost nothing like it.
In fact, it's gone the other way. Almost the only time we ever see foreigners on Japanese TV now is when they are praising Japan to the high heavens.
I think it's all part of the the Japanese government's right-wing push for increased nationalism in society, in schools, etc.
I even think that the Japanese government may have coerced TV channels behind the scenes... "We don't want any more "Koko wa hen da yo" type programs... from now you will only show foreigners who heap praise on Japan".
I can't think of any other explanation for the ridiculous plethora of nihon-praising programs we have now.
0
Striker10
It's difficult even for permanent residents. But my unemployed wife has absolutely no problem getting multiple credit cards.
0
FizzBit
Roll with it people. It's just human nature.
0
zichi
Actually I have several Japanese credit cards, including American Express and in fact I have to refuse the many others banks and companies wanting me to have theirs. No one offered a fork instead of hashi. I don't even work for a company since I'm an artist.
In fact I had a difficult time renewing my British passport because I had let it relapse and needed a signature to back up my application. It took a few months to organize and obtain since now its only possible via the internet and posting back to Britain. Later I visited the immigration to check if I needed to transfer my permanent visa. They were so kind and efficient and out of the building in under five minutes. No longer required with the new residence cards.
But if I go out looking well addressed with a camera around my neck people just treat me kindly like I'm just a old rich tourist. I do milk those moments, sometimes.
