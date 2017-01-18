Fukushima 'voluntary' evacuees to lose housing support

TOKYO —
Thousands of evacuees from Fukushima should keep getting free housing, supporters said Tuesday, as the local government readies to yank support offered after the nuclear accident.
Some 27,000 so-called voluntary evacuees—people who chose to leave their homes in the region after the 2011 accident due to safety concerns—are set to lose the six-year-old housing subsidy at the end of March.
That means leaving state-paid housing in other parts of Japan and possibly returning to homes in the region where a quake-sparked tsunami swamped the nuclear plant, sending some reactors into meltdown and spewing radiation into the environment.
“If we lose this housing support—the only lifeline we have—single-mother evacuees like me will fall into poverty,” Noriko Matsumoto told a press briefing in Tokyo organised by activists.
Matsumoto left her family’s home 50 kilometers from the plant, after her daughter, then 12, began suffering an array of health problems, including nose bleeds and nausea.
Matsumoto, 55, who now lives with her daughter in Kanagawa, about 250 kilometers from the plant, said she also developed serious health disorders after the accident, including hormonal disorders and a non-cancerous tumor in her thyroid.
“I am furious that the central government and Fukushima prefecture stigmatised and now abandoned us,” she told reporters.
A local government spokesman said areas not covered by the original evacuation orders have been deemed safe to live in.
“The environment is safe for leading a normal life and that means we are no longer in a position to provide temporary housing,” he told AFP.
Some evacuees will still be eligible for a small housing subsidy, the spokesman added.
The 2011 accident drove more than 160,000 people from their homes, some by evacuation order and others by choice.
Some have since returned but many stayed away, creating a new life elsewhere amid lingering concerns about radiation.
Japan has lifted most evacuation orders for areas around the plant, with the total number of evacuees now standing at about 84,000, according to local government figures.
sensei258
Stupid, pledge billions in aid to other countries while your own people are forced to suffer. Get it right
Yubaru
Right and just where in Japan do you live? (Should have been a follow up question for the guy here)
Disillusioned
So, obvious;y the 20 kilometer no go zone is not enough if people further away are developing health issues. When the meltdowns happened, many international experts, including ones from the US, were stating the no-go zone should be at least 50 kilometers, which was denied by the Japanese 'experts'. It seems the international experts were right. Now, they are forcing people to go back into these zones by removing their living allowances. However, for most of these 'refugees' There is nothing to go back to. They will have no jobs and the infrastructure of many areas has been shattered with many essential services like, supermarkets and department stores being shut down. These people should not go back and should fight the government and TEPCO for their subsidies and compensation, but we all know how that will go.
Utrack
Forcing people to live in a contaminated area should be considered a human rights abuse. As well as a genocide issue since this may cause premature deaths.
John-San
Hay These people have started all over again, after the Plant stuff up their lives I was not the Tsunami. Have the Gov have Jobs and social facilities ready to go for these people to move back. I doubt it. Man Japan treat there people bad. Japan is slowly turning into a third world country this has to do with class. If you poor in Japan you stay poor. The Standard for the poor in Japan mirror that of eastern block countries of 90,s.
pudus
"pledge billions in aid to other countries while your own people are forced to suffer. Get it right"
they will never get get it right..."its over"
Aly Rustom
As well you should be. But what are you going to do about it? You have to fight this administration and make yourself heard. The Japanese public should take note: the Abe regime does not care about your welfare and safety, nor do they care about the future of Japan in general. Remember that during the next election.
And not only that. That pathetic excuse for a PM is still insisting that nuclear is the way to go.
Not only that. The jgov used nationalist propaganda to discredit these outside sources, when in fact it was the outside trying to protect the Japanese citizens while their own government was slowly killing them off.
Amazing how all these so called nationalist governments are the ones that always end up destroying the countries which they govern..
very true.
samwatters
While I feel for the people of Fukushima who lost their livelihoods, it's time for these same people to realise that this government does not care about them and move on with their lives. If you don't help yourselves, you are not going to get helped. I am not by any means suggesting that the Fukushima people are lazy or self-serving but it's been almost six years and the government hasn't done anything substantial and is not going to. You folks are going to have to pick up and start over. It's sad and unfair but it's the only way you can salvage your lives.
Pacech1967
Question: What steps have those people living in them done to find new or Jobs?
It was made clear from the outset that is only for a short period and not permanent.
I truly feel for them but the Government can't pay them indefinately using our taxes, granted some might be elligible for social welfare. Others have jobs, etc.
klausdorth
Shame on Abe, shame on the government and shame on TEPCO (for this decision)!
Wasting (or was it blowing) money all over the world and nothing will be left for those who really need it.
Can you imagine, you loose everything due to some stupidity by other people and then you even (more or less) have to pay for that? Unbelievable, unreal!!
Stop spending money in foreign countries and help your own folks first!
Fred Wallace
@strangerland care to comment?
Dan Lewis
Those people need to be set up so they can earn a living and pay for there own housing - that's where the efforts should be made.
But asking them to return to an obviously contaminated area is simply ridiculous.
Pacech1967
They were given help finding new employment and homes, many have done so and live a good life elsewhere. . Neither are they forced to move into the contaminated zone.
My guess is that the majority refuse to move out of that area as it is ancestrsl, etc. Similar happened after other disasters.
Strangerland
Not really. I don't usually comment on things where I haven't got enough information to make an informed opinion. This isn't something I've looked into both sides of the story to find out whatever information I can, in order to form an informed opinion, nor be able to present a proper argument/comment.
bruinfan
Agreed. That money is also a kind of "welfare" for Japanese companies.
Speed
At least a MINIMUM of 10 years support should be provided.
The power company and the lack of proper oversight by the government is to blame for them losing everything.
50 to 100 kilometers around a nuclear power plant that had major meltdowns should be the evacuation perimeter not 20. That's so close.
The govt. has money for these people but they keep choosing to use it elsewhere such as the Olympics and overseas development and aid.
AgentX
Amazing. People are bleeding and developing lumps in their thyroids, but they are considered 'voluntary evacuees'. The money that the J-Gov has splashed around in other countries recently is simply to buy favor and to show an outward appearance that 'everything is OK' and a small man's attempt to display superiority.
Meanwhile, citizens here are suffering in so many ways and their calls for help are silenced. Remind me again how Japan is not a communist state?
Bartholomew Harte
People of Japan should follow the Koreans when they get government runaround! Go by the Thousands & Picket The Diet as well as Tepco Corporate Headquarters Bang them pots & pans until they Take care of Their Victims!! Shame on Abe well as these vultures in local office!
wildwest
Unbelievable.
randomnator
The government said a lot of things that were not true. Why should they choose to stick to this principle? All the money spent on rebuilding Olympic stadia could have gone to better health and rehabilitation for these victims. I seriously hope the nation rallies around them.
frenchosa
They should make protest at the Olympics... they will get noticed.... I doubt the problems will be fixed by then.
Pacech1967
Seen plenty of interviews and a common thread was I was born here and I want to die here, or this area is all I know, ...
Majority did find new jobs and Dwellings, easy to forget the news how those struggled being accepted in new schools, etc.
Yubaru
But you are fine with the government wasting our tax money on the black-hole of businesses who leach the life out of the country?
These people WERE told it was supposed to be temporary, but the government did little if anything to actually help them besides give them money, and from what I understand, it wasn't a whole lot either, and like the single mother wrote here, they would drop below poverty line, but I doubt she is much higher above it right now.
Pacech1967
Yubaru you DON'T know what I am fine with and what not.
Yes, they could have done more.
0
They were domestic refugees now.
0
I dunno, 6 years of free rent should be enough for a lot of people to get back on their feet. What is it that the comments are suggesting? 10 years? 20 years? Some other arbitrary number? Lifetime? Free rent for life for their children and grandchildren?
It does say limited support will still be offered to some who qualify.
There are also other regular social programs to support single mothers like Ms. Matsumoto.
Having your life completely disrupted and needing to evacuate would truly suck.
But if you are not advocating eternal housing subsidies, what is it that people consider fair?
For more information about this perhaps you can try on Facebook
AgentX
Osakaboy, it's a fair point but the problem is not so simple for many victims. Moving city and changing jobs in Japan is not so straight forward like in developed countries. They have been at a huge disadvantage since the incident. Too many hypothetical variations in each individuals situations to bother going into them (but, home owners becoming homeless, and livelihoods taken away for example). But, basically the J-Gov wants to send them into an unsafe place with little economy and opportunities.
I agree with the sentiment thought that it's just not possible to rely on the government for any compassionate help here, in any capacity. I guess we have to stop comparing Japan to other countries and expecting too much of it.
