Gov't agency to open website to help judge whether to call ambulance

National

TOKYO —

A Japanese government agency plans to launch a website this month to help people judge whether they need to call an ambulance in a bid to deal with a growing number of such calls, including some that are not urgent.

The website, developed by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency also in charge of ambulance services, requires users to answer questions about the condition of patients such as whether they are responding to calls or can speak. If symptoms deemed urgent are clicked, messages pop up advising them to call an ambulance immediately.

Emergency crews responded to ambulance calls a record 6.05 million times nationwide in 2015. Of the 5.48 million people who were transported to hospitals, nearly half had light symptoms that did not require hospitalization, the agency said.

If symptoms are considered less urgent, the website shows other messages recommending the viewers to go to hospital by themselves or wait and see how a patient’s condition develops. It offers a list of medical facilities so that users can search for hospitals if they decide to see a doctor themselves.

The website can be accessed from the agency’s home page through smartphones and personal computers. The agency will also develop an application that can be used offline.

Such advisory services have already been introduced in some municipalities including Tokyo and Sapporo. But the agency aims to make them available across the country.

