Gov't eyes legislation to prevent secondhand smoke, penalize smokers

TOKYO —

The health ministry is seeking to submit to a regular Diet session starting in January a bill aimed at preventing secondhand smoke by penalizing those who smoke at banned spots and others who fail to take proper measures to enforce a smoking ban, ministry sources said.

Under the envisioned revision to the Health Promotion Law, smoking would be banned on the entire premises of hospitals and schools, which are frequented by youngsters and patients, as well as inside government buildings and other spaces the public has no choice but to visit.

Smoking inside restaurants, hotels and other spaces over which the public has some choice regarding their visits would also be banned, but smoking rooms can be installed, subject to a designation by the head of a local government, such as a governor.

Facility managers would be required to display “no smoking” signs and stop smokers from puffing at banned spots.

If a smoker or a facility manager fails to comply with a relevant recommendation or order from a governor, they would be penalized, according to the sources.

Currently the law only calls for facility managers to make efforts to prevent secondhand smoke. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare hopes to strengthen steps against secondhand smoke ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but the tobacco and food service industries have opposed such steps.

