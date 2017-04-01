Gov't eyes making pachinko less rewarding to tackle addiction

TOKYO —

Japanese authorities are considering making pachinko pinball-style gaming machines less rewarding as a measure to combat problem gambling, police officials said Friday.

Officials at the National Police Agency said they are mulling a review of the current guidelines for implementing the entertainment industry law relating to the machines.

Ubiquitous throughout Japan, pachinko parlors contain machines into which users insert metal balls and receive a number of balls back based on a mixture of skill and luck. Accumulated balls are then traded for tokens, and in practice, monetary rewards.

Pachinko is classified as a form of entertainment rather than gambling, which is illegal except under a few limited circumstances.

But the phenomenon of problem gambling has come into the sights of the government and the public following heated debate over a law opening the door to the construction of casinos in Japan. The law was enacted last year, but further legislation is required to dictate how the casinos will operate.

Earlier Friday, a government panel compiled a list of issues for ministries and agencies to consider when formulating measures to combat problem gambling.

The health ministry also released Friday the results of a survey of men and women in 11 major urban centers, finding that 2.7 percent of them have likely experienced gambling addiction at some point in their lives. As a proportion of Japan’s population, that figure corresponds to roughly 2.8 million people.

When those respondents—20 men and six women—were asked to name the mode of gambling on which they had spent the most money, 16 named pachinko or hybrid pachinko-slot machines.

The remaining 10 respondents either said they had bet the most on mahjong, horse racing or bicycle racing, or insisted they do not gamble often, despite their other responses indicating a history of problem gambling.

The result reflects pachinko parlors’ “ease of access due to their great number and close proximity, and the fact that (pachinko) can be played at any time, unlike horse or bicycle racing,” said Susumu Higuchi, director of the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center, which carried out the survey.

The first in-person interview survey on problem gambling, which yielded responses from 993 of the 2,200 randomly selected subjects, found 0.6% of respondents were likely to have been in an addicted state at some point in the past year.

The 2.7% lifetime figure is higher than found in surveys in a number of Japan’s peer countries and regions, including the United States, South Korea and Hong Kong, which reported a range of figures between 0.2 and 2.4%.

But in releasing these figures side-by-side, the health ministry cautioned there were differences in the survey methods.

Under current guidelines, pachinko machines are allowed to return up to three times the number of balls a user puts in over a one-hour period. Over a 10-hour period, that proportion is lowered to twice the number of balls inserted.

The authorities are considering introducing a more specific limit, and may also review the way hybrid pachinko-slot machines mete out rewards.

National Public Safety Commission Chairman Jun Matsumoto said Friday the government wants to “control the stimulating nature of gaming and thoroughly promote support for people with addiction problems.”

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is planning to submit a bill on measures to combat problem gambling to parliament during the current session ending in June.

