Gov't eyes prior notification by 'minpaku' accommodation providers

TOKYO —

The government is eyeing requiring providers of “minpaku” paid accommodation in private homes to give prior notification to local governments, amid the increasing popularity of such accommodation among foreign tourists, an outline of a bill planned for submission next year showed Wednesday.

The outline also calls for owners to be more involved in handling possible complaints from neighboring residents, such as over noise and garbage.

Providers would be able to rent their homes or apartments after notifying local governments, rather than requiring permission as currently, and would not need to secure as much as floor space for guests as previously.

The outline is aimed at addressing the shortage of hotels and inns in Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

According to the outline, accommodation could be provided for up to 180 days per year, but that could be restricted by local government ordinance. The government has previously not allowed such accommodation to be offered in exclusively residential areas, in principle.

© KYODO