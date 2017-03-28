Gov't proposes reusing decontaminated soil as landfill for parks, green areas

TOKYO —

The Environment Ministry on Monday proposed reusing decontaminated soil from disaster-hit Fukushima Prefecture as landfill for parks and green areas.

At a meeting of an advisory panel, the ministry also called for launching a new organization to map out plans on how to gain public understanding about the reuse of decontaminated soil, ministry officials said.

The proposals come at a time when Fukushima Prefecture faces a shortage of soil due to the decontamination work following the 2011 nuclear meltdown.

At the meeting of experts on radioactivity, the ministry presented a plan under which decontaminated soil will be reused only on green land and not in residential areas. The decontaminated soil will be used to fill in areas of depressed land and vegetation will be planted on it.

Last year, the ministry decided to use the soil—containing radioactive cesium of between 5,000 and 8,000 becquerels per kilogram or lower—in public projects such as building coastal levees and roads across the country.

But it remains unclear whether such reuse of decontaminated soil will proceed smoothly as some residents affected by the projects may oppose the plans.

The ministry is now considering using the soil containing cesium with stricter standards so that workers and residents living around the area would be exposed to less than 1 millisieverts per year.

