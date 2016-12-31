Gov't to give up to Y3 mil per household affected by Niigata fire

TOKYO —

Disaster management minister Jun Matsumoto said Friday the government will provide up to 3 million yen to each household affected by a massive fire in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, last week.

“We will make all-out efforts so (the affected people) can get their lives back in order as soon as possible,” Matsumoto told the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s committee on natural disasters.

The aid will be provided based on a law aimed at helping people affected by natural disasters to return to normal life.

The government decided to provide the aid partly because the blaze inflicted damage on a wide area due to strong winds, Matsumoto said.

“I appreciate (the government) has directed reconstruction in a swift manner,” Itoigawa Mayor Toru Yoneda, who attended the meeting, told reporters.

The fire on Dec. 22 burned a total of 144 houses in 40,000 square meters of the city.

Police believe the blaze started at a ramen noodle restaurant, whose owner said he had left a stove burner unattended.

Households that suffered completely destroyed homes will receive a maximum of 3 million yen to build new homes, while those with partly burned homes will receive up to 2.5 million yen.

The law aimed at helping people to recover after natural disasters was enacted in 1998 in the wake of the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake that killed 6,434 people.

The law was applied to the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 and a series of strong earthquakes in Kumamoto Prefecture in April.

Tadahiko Ito, a senior vice environment minister, said the government will cover 90 percent of the costs to remove fire debris as it does following natural disasters.

