Gov't to help local airports attract foreign visitors

TOKYO —

The government will help more than a dozen local airports nationwide to attract foreign visitors by subsidizing their efforts to cut landing fees and make changes to their facilities from fiscal 2017.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is aiming at spreading the flow of foreign travelers from major cities, where it is now concentrated, to local cities, government sources said.

The ministry plans to choose the target cities in spring or later after holding hearings with experts, according to the sources.

The government plans to secure roughly 1 billion yen ($8.48 million) in the fiscal 2017 budget for the measures, aimed at tripling from the current levels the number of foreigners entering Japan from smaller local airports to 3 million in 2020.

The government will provide subsidies for three years to allow state-run airports to slash their landing fees by more than 50 percent and municipally run airports to cut them by 33 percent.

The subsidies will also cover refurbishments such as setting up customs counters and making other changes to accommodate foreign visitors.

The government will cover half of the costs of immigration control and customs facilities and a third of those for boarding bridges and waiting rooms.

Separately the ministry will also increase its subsidies to most other local airports operating domestic flights only to allow them to reduce landing fees by 33-83 percent from the current 25-80 percent.

In return, the government will ask airline companies to reduce their domestic fares to reflect the landing fee cut. The ministry is hoping that the measure would encourage foreign tourists arriving in or leaving from Tokyo’s Haneda or other major airports to visit local cities by air.

