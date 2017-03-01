Gov't to improve support for mental health patients leaving hospital

TOKYO —

The cabinet approved Tuesday a bill to improve support for mental health patients after their discharge from hospital, a move aimed at preventing incidents such as a stabbing rampage last year by a man with a history of psychiatric treatment.

The steps will apply to those discharged after involuntary admission to hospital due to a risk of self-harm or hurting others.

Municipalities will be required to draw up individual support plans both during hospitalization and after discharge.

Last July, Satoshi Uematsu, 27, killed 19 and injured dozens of others at Tsukui Yamayuri En, a facility for the mentally disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture in eastern Japan.

Experts have pointed to a lack of treatment support for Uematsu after his discharge from hospital.

Uematsu, a former employee of the care facility, quit his job in February last year after speaking of his desire to euthanize the disabled.

Local governments will be required to set up councils to compile plans for supporting people involuntarily hospitalized for mental illness.

In addition to providing consultation and guidance, they will share information with other local governments when a patient changes residence.

According to the health ministry, the councils will ask members of support organizations for the mentally ill to join discussions. They will also consult with police in cases where there is a fear of a patient committing a crime.

© KYODO