Gov't urged to prevent 2011 disaster-linked bullying

TOKYO —

A government council on preventing school bullying broadly agreed Tuesday to urge the government to take steps to protect students hailing from areas affected by the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disasters from being bullied in school.

The move follows a series of bullying cases against young evacuees from the affected areas in northeastern Japan, including a schoolboy in Yokohama who evacuated from Fukushima Prefecture after the nuclear disaster and was called in school with the word “germ” added to his name.

Once finalized in March, it will be the first revision to the government’s basic policy on bullying prevention, which was set under a 2013 law aimed at preventing bullying in school.

The draft revision calls for the government to make more efforts to prevent bullying against children who fled the disasters and find bullying cases against them early on.

By specifically citing bullying against the children, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is seeking to raise awareness in schools and local communities about the issue, ministry officials said.

The draft revision also calls for schoolteachers to understand the physical and mental effects of the disasters on those children and provide them with proper mental care.

Regarding bullying against sexual minorities in school, it calls for measures aimed at helping teachers better understand their situations.

The law on promoting anti-bullying measures was enacted in June 2013 after serious bullying cases, including one in Shiga Prefecture in which a junior high school student committed suicide in October 2011 as a result of severe bullying.

The law calls for the central government and each school to draw up policies to prevent bullying.

