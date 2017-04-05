Gov't urges schools to cooperate with facilities for truant children

TOKYO —

The education ministry urged Tuesday boards of education and schools to cooperate with educational facilities for truant children to better understand their situations and the steps taken to address their problems.

The request for such cooperation was made in the ministry’s guideline released Tuesday, based on a law enacted last December to secure educational opportunities for truant children and recommendations in a report compiled by a panel of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

Members of the panel pointed out that the reasons for children staying away from school are complicated and diverse and it is necessary to support their study activities not only at conventional schools but also at so-called free schools, mainly run by nonprofit organizations.

In an effort to enhance public understanding of the usefulness of such facilities, it is essential to raise the awareness of the need for truant children to study outside conventional schools or take a break from school for a while, the report said.

Based on the recommendations, the guideline specifies conditions in which children can be absent from school. For example, it said schools should allow some children to be absent as an emergency step when they are bullied.

At the same time, it also stressed the importance of taking strict measures against bullying to make schools safe places so children can attend with peace of mind.

The guidance also pointed out the necessity of taking disciplinary measures against teachers and school officials whose punishments or abusive behavior leads to children staying away from school.

The establishment of night classes at junior high schools for foreign students and students who have been truant was also suggested in the guideline.

A group of cross-party lawmakers once considered recognizing free schools as part of the compulsory education system, but the plan was scrapped amid strong opposition.

Instead, the law calling for the central and local governments to support truant children and recognizing diverse education outside traditional schools was enacted to ensure educational opportunities.

